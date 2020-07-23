Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Would Be Fine if Marvel Studios Doesn’t Make Deadpool 3

For the last few months, artist and comic creator Rob Liefeld hasn’t held back in criticizing Marvel Studios and Disney for how they’ve handled the Deadpool franchise since the purchase of 20th Century Fox was finalized last year. While fans continue to push for Ryan Reynolds to return for Deadpool 3, there are apparently no immediate plans to put the film into production — and Liefeld has apparently made peace with that fact. During a recent interview with Collider, Liefeld opened up about his thoughts on the franchise and Marvel Studios’ plans after Deadpool 2 hit theaters years ago.

The creator is on record in numerous instances that he would love to see another installment too. But, there are certain realities right now, the least of which would seem to be Marvel figuring out how to introduce a character so tonally different into the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller, he explained. “All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

In a previous conversation on Comicbook.com’s Talking Shop, Liefeld talked about the pressure for Deadpool 3. He speculated at the ways that the people in power might be dragging their feet on new developments.

“I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet,” Liefeld says. “They are the reason it isn’t happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.’”

“If Ryan is making Deadpool 3 right now, that’s because Marvel hasn’t allowed it to be yet and that’s all I’m saying,” he adds. “So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I’m not that, I’m not giving you the answers you want. I’m like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific.”

How amped are you for Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments!