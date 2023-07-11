Wolverine and Deadpool Brawl in New Deadpool 3 Set Photos With Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Monday morning, Marvel Studios lit the internet ablaze after revealing Hugh Jackman's look in Deadpool 3. As many expected from the Marvel-produced picture, Jackman was seen donning Wolveirne's typical yellow and blue look, save for the mutant's legendary helmet. Fast forward to Monday night, and movie-goers found out why Marvel released official images of the look: photos from the set of the threequel have surfaced online.

In the snapshots, Jackman's Wolverine and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can be tussling. Both of the actors are attached to wires doing what appear to be their own stunts.

Deadpool vs Wolverine from ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/DySoDaLFW7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Jackman and Reynolds are just two of the actors returning for the picture, which is now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after two films set in 20th Century Fox's universe. Reynolds is producing the latest feature, which is directed by his frequent collaborator Shawn Levy.

"It's been fun," Reynolds previously explained to ET Canada when asked about Deadpool 3. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!