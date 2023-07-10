Deadpool 3 Photo Reveals Hugh Jackman In Comics Accurate Wolverine Costume

Hugh Jackman will finally wear his comics-accurate Wolverine costume in Deadpool 3, and thanks to social media, we have our first (very grainy) look at it. Ryan Reynolds has shared a photo to his Instagram story that pictures Deadpool and Wolverine walking down a dirt road together, with Deadpool in his usual costume and Wolverine in his blue-and-yellow costume. No mask on Hugh Jackman yet, but his hair does look very...pointy?...in a way it rarely has during his years as Logan.In spite of a Deadpool 2 joke acknowledging the character's death in Logan, Jackman's Wolverine comes from an earlier point in the timeline than Logan, and his Deadpool appearance will not change the poignant sendoff his character (and Patrick Stewart's Professor X) got in that film.

The movie, currently in production and hoping to wrap before the Screen Actors Guild goes on strike, seems to be servicing longtime fans in a lot of unexpected ways. Besides giving Jackman a chance to suit up in a costume that looks pulled from Astonishing X-Men, the movie will also star Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and rumors suggest other former Fox/Marvel stars could reprise their roles for the pic. So far, at least Halle Berry's Storm and Ben Affleck's Daredevil have been explicitly rumored.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

You can see the photo below.

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a 2021 interview, in which he said Deadpool was "a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters on November 8, 2024.