Marvel Fans React to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Costume in Deadpool 3
Well, the moment has finally come for fans to get their first glimpse at Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. News on the first Deadpool film to come under the Marvel Studios banner has been steadily coming in, with the latest update being that Deadpool 3 will see Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra. While that has yet to be officially confirmed, Ryan Reynolds has at least revealed the first look at he and Hugh Jackman together on set, and they're both wearing their classic comic book costumes. Of course, Marvel fans have some big opinions on the image.
Wolverine made his comic debut in 1974's The Incredible Hulk #181 wearing a blue-and-gold costume, and the photo shared by Ryan Reynolds shows Hugh Jackman in a similar suit. There's no telling what is in store for fans when Deadpool 3 drops in 2024, but that's not stopping fans from speculating on what other surprise guest appearances may take place. Could we see Ben Affleck suit back up as Daredevil? Or how about Halle Berry as the weather-manipulator Storm?
Deadpool 3 Star Says Marvel Isn't Toning Down Sequel
When The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, fans were immediately excited by how this would allow a character like Deadpool to be integrated into the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with two Deadpool films leaning totally into its R-rated subject matter, some audiences were apprehensive about the Merc with a Mouth being made family-friendly. According to star Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder in the films, fans shouldn't be at all worried about Disney imposing any restrictions on the subject matter, as the limited amount of things he saw on set confirmed that it will maintain the same tone as its predecessors. Deadpool 3 currently has a release date of May 3, 2024. You can next see Soni in Miracle Workers: End Times when it premieres on TBS on Monday, July 10th.
"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni confirmed with ComicBook.com. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."
You can find what fans are saying about the Deadpool 3 photo down below. The movie lands in theaters on May 3, 2024.
20 Years in the Making
Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank God. Ladies and gentlemen, we made it. 20 years in the making. I’m I present to you, Wolverine in the yellow and blue. My older folks understand. Bring on Deadpool 3 LETS F*CKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Zv0nMBu88r— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BLM #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) July 10, 2023
What Happened to the Brown and Yellow Costume?
Going through the years of speculation and pomp & circumstance about Jackman finally wearing the brown Wolverine costume, only for him to wear the yellow and blue costume anyway, is unironically awesome. #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/H1LyZzK64W— Jenna Anderson ✨ (@heyitsjennalynn) July 10, 2023
Now This is Cinema
The classic Wolverine suit 🥹🥹 https://t.co/48S8kNYpR8 pic.twitter.com/nRk8VWmugo— AJ (@AJ_10Q) July 10, 2023
Hugh Jackman Has Talked About This Day
It only took two decades and @VancityReynolds to happen – Hugh Jackman in the proper yellow Wolverine outfit.
I remember having *multiple* chats with @RealHughJackman as far back as the set of The Wolverine.
Fuck yes pic.twitter.com/7C3EgSdOWk— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 10, 2023
Comics vs. Live-Action
Deadpool and Wolverine in the comics vs. Deadpool and Wolverine in live-action. pic.twitter.com/A35NQyxT5g— One Take News (@OneTakeNews) July 10, 2023
Dream Come True
Wolverine is one of my favourite characters of all time so it’s a dream come true to finally see this happen. Extremely, EXTREMELY excited for this one. https://t.co/x6ZJVksOMv— BSL 🔜 #TIFF23 (@bigscreenleaks) July 10, 2023
What Will the Mask Look Like?
I TOLD Y’ALL WOLVERINE LOOKED PERFECT IN #Deadpool3!!!
(And that he would have long sleeves ¯\_(ツ)_/¯)
Just wait for the mask now 👀 pic.twitter.com/HKjTMitldL— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) July 10, 2023
10 out of 10
I think Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine suit is a MASSIVE improvement from the comics Astonishing suit – aside from the sleeves & lack of a mask and a black belt
The colors are far better. Kid Kunal is screaming rn. This is insane. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/1Dnt9RIrn7— Kunal – Commissions (3/10) (@HairyShortStack) July 10, 2023