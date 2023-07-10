Marvel Fans React to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Costume in Deadpool 3

Well, the moment has finally come for fans to get their first glimpse at Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. News on the first Deadpool film to come under the Marvel Studios banner has been steadily coming in, with the latest update being that Deadpool 3 will see Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra. While that has yet to be officially confirmed, Ryan Reynolds has at least revealed the first look at he and Hugh Jackman together on set, and they're both wearing their classic comic book costumes. Of course, Marvel fans have some big opinions on the image.

Wolverine made his comic debut in 1974's The Incredible Hulk #181 wearing a blue-and-gold costume, and the photo shared by Ryan Reynolds shows Hugh Jackman in a similar suit. There's no telling what is in store for fans when Deadpool 3 drops in 2024, but that's not stopping fans from speculating on what other surprise guest appearances may take place. Could we see Ben Affleck suit back up as Daredevil? Or how about Halle Berry as the weather-manipulator Storm?

Deadpool 3 Star Says Marvel Isn't Toning Down Sequel

When The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, fans were immediately excited by how this would allow a character like Deadpool to be integrated into the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with two Deadpool films leaning totally into its R-rated subject matter, some audiences were apprehensive about the Merc with a Mouth being made family-friendly. According to star Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder in the films, fans shouldn't be at all worried about Disney imposing any restrictions on the subject matter, as the limited amount of things he saw on set confirmed that it will maintain the same tone as its predecessors. Deadpool 3 currently has a release date of May 3, 2024. You can next see Soni in Miracle Workers: End Times when it premieres on TBS on Monday, July 10th.

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni confirmed with ComicBook.com. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

The movie lands in theaters on May 3, 2024.