Deadpool 3: Fan-Favorite Actor Drops Major Hint at X-Men Character's Return In Marvel Sequel

One random X-Men might be making an appearance in Deadpool 3. On Twitter, Lewis Tan posted a tease with a bunch of emojis that sent the fandom into a frenzy. People remember his time as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2. That X-Force member was a surprise for a lot of viewers in the crowd. But, no one expected to see any of those random heroes in the MCU proper. The Multiverse Saga means that everything is on the board for the future of the franchise. After all, Hugh Jackman is coming back for Deadpool 3 as Wolverine. No one expected to see Logan again after James Mangold's emotional film. But, maybe antything is possible now. Check out the tweet for yourself.

Not that long ago, Jackman sat down with Variety to discuss his career and what's next. Well, it seems like Wolverine will be back in the fold. But, getting in comic book movie shape at this age is nothing short of a chore. The Marvel star can't help but be giddy at the prospect of putting the tights back on.

"I can tell you, I'm going to have the time of my life," Jackman told the outlet recently. "I can tell you that I've started back at the gym and I'm eating a lot and I feel bad for the cast of Music Men, the amount of protein shakes I'm having. But it's a lot of fun. It's been five years, and I really never thought I'd come back, and I'm really, really excited about it. Actually, I do know a bit about the script, but I'm not going to tell you."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Nate Moore actually talked about the prospect of the X-Men in the MCU. He told ScreenRant that everyone asking about the team probably needed to settle down a little bit.

"Well, Storm's relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting. Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I'm not sure we're there yet," Moore shared. " Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced? I mean, there's a pretty deep bench, actually. And especially, I think, Ta-Nehisi's run introduced a lot of key characters that would be fun to export. Even characters like Vibraxas, which are more Fantastic Four characters. But yeah, it's a pretty deep bench. I think there's a lot more stories to tell on Wakanda for sure."

