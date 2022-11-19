Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Teases Training for MCU Debut

Ryan Reynolds will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming third Deadpool movie, and it's already shaping up to be one of the biggest films of Phase Five. Deadpool 3 is also set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, so you know that this sequel will be a must see. The sequel is gearing up to begin filming really soon, with Shawn Levy set to direct and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to pen the script. Reynolds always looks fairly in shape for every role he does and you'd think that he'd have to do the bare minimum to get into Deadpool shape. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor teased training for his MCU debut.

"Training for a superhero movie is something I've been doing since I was 20, and I'm 46 now," Reynolds told the magazine. "Doing a fight sequence is in my bones. I memorize them very fast. I can make a mistake and use that mistake to my advantage in the moment. Whereas dancing, if I make one mistake, I completely fall apart."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to be released is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

