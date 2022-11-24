Hugh Jackman Shares a Wolverine Message for Thanksgiving

Hugh Jackman, not too far off from returning to the role of Wolverine for one last time (again), took so social media today to share a thematically-appropriate Thanksgiving image. From an episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, the image shows Wolverine using his claws to slice a drumstick off a turkey, and then grab it and take a bite. That Jackman is Australian, and Thanksgiving is an American holiday, doesn't matter much; after all, Wolverine himself is Canadian, so it isn't like there's no history of cross-cultural celebration with this meme.

"Hope all who celebrate enjoy a safe, calorie loaded day with family and friends," Jackman wrote to accompany the image. He also shared a number of Thanksgiving-inspired emojis.

You can see his message below.

Hope all who celebrate enjoy a safe, calorie loaded day with family and friends. #happythanksgivng 🦃 🍂 🥧 🏈 😋 pic.twitter.com/CuhcCSs6Uc — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 24, 2022

Jackman announced his return to the Wolverine role in September, confirming that he will join Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3, currently set for a spring 2024 release.

Reynolds and Jackman were previously together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine but the film is largely criticized and often joked about by Reynolds, to the point that Deadpool 2's post-credits scene saw Wade Wilson go back in time to prevent it from ever happening. The stories of these Marvel films have not made it easy for Jackman and Reynolds to play Wolverine and Deadpool together, though.

Jackman's run as the X-Men character seemingly came to a definitive end in Logan, but with films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the way and the mythology introduced in Marvel's Loki series, anything is possible with the multiverse and variant versions of Wolverine could be looming out there somewhere. There's also the reality that Logan took place in a time that is still the future, so the OG Logan could appear, younger and significantly less dead.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.