Deadpool Star Working On Rapunzel Movie

Zazie Beetz has some exciting comic book credits to her name. The actor played Domino in Deadpool 2, Sophie Dumond in Joker, and voices Amber Bennett on Invincible. Her credits also include playing Van in Atlanta and Mary Fields in The Harder They Fall. According to Beetz’s real-life partner, David Rysdahl, the two are writing a Rapunzel movie with Beetz set to star. The two worked together on Dead Pigs and Nine Days, and Rysdahl recently told Screen Rant that they plan to team up again for an adaptation of the Brothers Grimm tale.

“There’s something I can’t talk about but it’s going to be exciting. But Zazie [Beetz] and I write a lot. I have a couple of scripts. We have a production company and we write a lot. Like I just said twice. Did I mention we write a lot? (laughs). So we are making a Rapunzel story, kind of what happens after, for Zazie. She’ll have a huge afro. That’s something we’re excited about writing…[Zazie’s playing Rapunzel] in the script that we made! Yeah. She’s gonna kill it. She’s so good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Beetz has plenty of projects to look forward to, many Marvel fans are wondering if she’ll play Domino again in the inevitable Deadpool 3. Back in November, Beetz spoke with ComicBook.com about a potential return.

“I would love to revisit Domino,” Beetz shared. “I would love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19. I’ve also wanted to be like, ‘Maybe I could just do my own origin story.’ I feel honored to have been able to depict her on-screen and to have played with her, as her. I love her and so I would be more than happy to revisit her on camera. And I think I will. If Disney doesn’t make it happen, I’ll make it happen.”

While there’s been no official word on when Deadpool 3 is coming, franchise star Ryan Reynolds did tease some news just this week. It was previously confirmed that Deadpool would be one of the few things surviving the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company, and Marvel Studios has already confirmed that the film is in the works. However, there’s been no word on when fans will be treated to the movie. In a new interview, Reynolds offered a hopeful update.

Speaking with Collider about his new film The Adam Project, the outlet asked Reynolds if he and director Shawn Levy have ever talked about Deadpool 3. Reynolds replied, “We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

Are you excited for Zazie Beetz to play Rapunzel? Tell us in the comments!