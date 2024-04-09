Deadpool, Wolverine, and More Marvel Heroes Come to Life in New Coke Ad

Deadpool and Wolverine join a host of Marvel heroes in a new Coke ad. The two X-Men will team up on the big screen later this year when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite for Deadpool & Wolverine. With the X-Men and Fantastic Four firmly under the Marvel Studios banner, Disney can go back to using those characters in marketing materials again. This leads to a new collaboration between Marvel and Coca-Cola called Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes. The 1:45 minute ad spot features several Avengers and X-Men characters working together to help a comic book store employee.

As a comic book store employee looks over a stack of comics, her Juggernaut t-shirt comes to life in comic book-style artwork. Juggernaut rampages through a city, and when he tosses a trash truck in the air, Sam Wilson's Captain America swoops in to save an innocent bystander. The action then moves to the real world, where Daredevil jumps off of a comic book cover and uses his enhanced senses to find a Coke refrigerator. Daredevil can't lift the Coke bottle, but a Colossus statue offers some help. Colossus tries to toss the Coca-Cola bottle to the employee, but another Juggernaut attack moves it away.

Next, Black Widow swings into action as Deadpool and Wolverine watch. In particular, Deadpool is sitting and eating popcorn through his mask. Black Widow pops the Coke bottle top off, Juggernaut returns to the employee's t-shirt, and she takes a refreshing drink from the bottle as heroic music plays in the background. The ad ends with Daredevil and Colossus sharing a fist bump. You can watch the full ad below.

Deadpool's first Marvel appearance gets 3-D enhanced treatment

Erasmus Fox has a licensed publishing deal with Marvel Comics that features 3-D enhanced comics, gallery-quality art portfolios, art books, and brand-new prose novels. These products will be distributed through Lunar and Diamond via Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide (PUG). The first product dropping in June is a line of collectors-edition reprints of groundbreaking comic issues from the Marvel archives, presented in PUG Worldwide's Pan Dimensional 3D. The first title in the line will be New Mutants #98 Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition, reprinting and digitally enhancing the first appearance of Deadpool (1991) by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza.

"PUG Worldwide is committed to making the coolest stuff in the universe for the greatest fans anywhere," said PUG Worldwide Editor-in-Chief John Barber. "And nobody has cooler toys in their toybox than our friends at Marvel."

"Rob's art practically jumps off the page already," Barber added. "But in 3D, it's a whole new experience. Even if you've read Deadpool's debut a hundred times, this edition will make the experience feel as new and exciting as it did the day the comic came out."