Marvel Previews New Wolverine Series With Captain America and Black Widow

Wolverine. Captain America. Black Widow. Together again — for the last time?! Decades after writer Chris Claremont and artist Jim Lee revealed the first meeting between Logan, Steve Rogers, and a young Natasha Romanoff in 1990's classic Uncanny X-Men #268, Claremont returns to Lowtown and the streets of Madripoor in Wolverine: Madripoor Knights. Picking up where the one-off X-Men issue left off, the five-issue limited series reunites Wolverine, Captain America, and Black Widow for the never-before-told story from Claremont and artist Edgar Salazar (X-23: Deadly Regenesis) in celebration of Wolverine's 50th anniversary.

"Hard to believe, Bub, I've known Logan for 50 years!" Claremont said when announcing the series. "And Natasha was in the first Marvel story I ever wrote. This trip back to Madripoor reveals hidden truths about two of my favorite characters on the adventure that shaped their lives."

Marvel Comics has released preview pages (below) from Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #1, which hits stands February 7.

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #1 (2024)

Written by: Chris Claremont

Art by: Edgar Salazar

Cover by: Philip Tan

Variant cover by: Carlos Gomez

On sale: February 7

Picking up in the window of the all-time classic UNCANNY X-MEN #268, thrill to a brand-new adventure! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you've been waiting decades for will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and Black Widow into a race against time against a multitude of foes, including the HAND! You've been waiting for this one…and you'll never guess where it goes!