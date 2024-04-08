Marvel 3D-Enhanced Comics Line to Launch With Deadpool's First Appearance

The first appearance of Deadpool is going to be featured in Marvel's new line of 3-D enhanced comics. 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for the Merc With a Mouth, with Deadpool & Wolverine releasing in theaters this summer. A new Deadpool comic has already launched, and Marvel has more stories featuring Deadpool and Wolverine lined up as well. Marvel's partnership with publisher Erasmus Fox (EFI) is bringing new ways to read comics, and the first release stars Deadpool and his first appearance in New Mutants #98.

Erasmus Fox has a licensed publishing deal with Marvel Comics that features 3-D enhanced comics, gallery-quality art portfolios, art books, and brand-new prose novels. These products will be distributed through Lunar and Diamond via Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide (PUG). The first product dropping in June is a line of collectors-edition reprints of groundbreaking comic issues from the Marvel archives, presented in PUG Worldwide's Pan Dimensional 3D. The first title in the line will be New Mutants #98 Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition, reprinting and digitally enhancing the first appearance of Deadpool (1991) by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"PUG Worldwide is committed to making the coolest stuff in the universe for the greatest fans anywhere," said PUG Worldwide Editor-in-Chief John Barber. "And nobody has cooler toys in their toybox than our friends at Marvel."

"Rob's art practically jumps off the page already," Barber added. "But in 3D, it's a whole new experience. Even if you've read Deadpool's debut a hundred times, this edition will make the experience feel as new and exciting as it did the day the comic came out."

The next Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition to follow is 1997's Deadpool #1 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness, reprinting Deadpool's first ongoing series, followed by X-Men #1 by Jim Lee and Chris Claremont. The iconic gatefold cover will get the 3-D treatment, plus the original second giant fold-out Jim Lee image on the other side of the cover.

Subsequent Pan-Dimensional 3D Editions will include Black Panther #1 by Jack Kirby; Incredible Hulk #340 (the battle between Gray Hulk and Wolverine) by Todd McFarlane and Peter David, and more to come.

"These Pan-Dimensional 3D Editions are just the beginning," said PUG Worldwide Director of Publishing Operations Mason Rabinowitz. "We're thrilled to be working with Marvel on more soon to be announced projects designed to provide fans with new, exciting perspectives on their favorite Marvel heroes, moments, and stories."