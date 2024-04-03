Deadpool & Wolverine Tops List of Most Anticipated Summer Movies

If there's one thing Deadpool fans have wanted ever since the first Ryan Reynolds-starring movie was released in 2016, it would be to see the Merc with a Mouth unite with his regular partner in crime Wolverine, with the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine set to finally deliver on those hopes. Understandably, this means that in a poll of more than 6,000 movie fans conducted by Fandango, the Marvel sequel was determined to be the most anticipated movie of the summer. Other franchise expansions Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Despicable Me 4, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Inside Out 2 round out the rest of the top five. You can see the full list of the most anticipated summer movies below.

Per press release, "Fandango, the nation's leading online movie ticketing service, today announced the results of its annual Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study, heading into CinemaCon, the National Association of Theatre Owners' official convention taking place April 8th-11th in Las Vegas. Surveying more than 6,000 moviegoers (3,000 general ticket buyers and over 3,000 Fandango ticket buyers, who each purchased at least one ticket since January 2023), Fandango's study delves into moviegoing attitudes and behaviors over the past year, as well as understanding future moviegoing intent."

"As summer approaches, over half of all moviegoers surveyed plan to see four or more movies in theaters. Motivators for summer moviegoing range from anticipating newly released blockbusters to spending quality time with family and friends, yet the most significant draw remains beating the summer heat. Summer 2024 is poised to welcome back cherished franchises, with Deadpool 3, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Despicable Me 4 leading the top 10 most anticipated summer movies list, providing something for audiences of all ages."

The most anticipated summer movies of 2024 are:

"2023 proved that fans have an enduring love for the theatrical experience, and 2024 is continuing the positive momentum as moviegoers can't wait to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen this summer," Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, shared in a statement. "This past year underscored consumers' appetite to watch different types of content in theaters, in addition to beloved films. This was evident with the success of concert films from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and our study uncovers that moviegoers want even more diverse content to experience on the big screen, which we think is a great opportunity for exhibitors."

Worth noting that, of these top ten movies, only The Watchers is an original story that isn't a continuation or adaptation of a familiar franchise.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.

