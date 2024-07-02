Watch Deadpool & Wolverine Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Hilariously Recap First Movies

Disney has teamed up with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Entertainment Weekly to release a new video featuring Reynolds and Jackman — one that will help fans get up to speed ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine, which is finally coming to theaters later this month. In the video, the pair hilariously break down their on-screen relationship, going all the way back to 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The pair bounce off each other perfectly — it’s a big part of the new movie’s appeal, after all — and create a narrative that goes back to the movie they’re both a tiny bit ashamed of, and progress all the way up to the summer’s most anticipated movie.

You can see the video below.

It’s been years since there was a Deadpool movie — in part because after Disney bought 20th Century Fox, there were still a lot of details that had to be hammered out before the X-Men and other former Fox characters could jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t want to get into corporate acquisition legal laws or whatever. I don’t understand them, but there’s a lot of ’em,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “It took a long time between whenever [the acquisition] was announced to it all getting done, so [the characters] weren’t really in our sandbox for a very long time after that first announcement happened.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.