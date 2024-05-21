Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Breaks Fandango Ticket Sales Record

Disney and Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine doesn't claw into theaters until July 26, but the R-rated Marvel movie has already broken a record on Fandango.

After advance tickets went on sale Monday morning, the ticket site reported Tuesday that Deadpool & Wolverine broke Fandango's best first-day ticket sales record for 2024 and is the best first-day pre-seller for the Deadpool franchise, consisting of the Fox-made Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The movie, which brings Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the MCU, was also voted the #1 most anticipated film in Fandango's 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey of over 8,000 ticket-buyers and the #1 most anticipated summer movie in Fandango's 2024 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers.

"Deadpool and Wolverine are proving to be the dynamic duo, smashing records before appearing on the big screen," said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango Ticketing. "The success of the film's ticket pre-sales is a testament to the strong appeal and excitement these iconic characters bring to audiences across the nation."

The dynamic duo beat out other 2024 franchise installments like Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Kung Fu Panda 4, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Disney and 20th Century Studios' Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Last year, Taylor Swift's concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour broke Fandango's best first-day ticket sales record for 2023 and ranked among the ticket seller's top ten all-time best first-day pre-sellers — a list that includes mega-blockbusters Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fandango's offerings feature Deadpool's Premium Package, priced at $65, which includes a pair of tickets to Deadpool & Wolverine in any format, official "best friends" necklaces, a custom digital poster, and an entry for a chance to tin a trip to the premiere.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the Deadpool threequel sees the Time Variance Authority's Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) recruit a retired Wade Wilson (Reynolds) on a mission to safeguard the multiverse. Per the official, profanity-laced synopsis from Marvel Studios: "When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid."

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman are returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić reprising their respective roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yumiko, and Colossus of the X-Men. Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26.