Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Explains Why Sequel Took So Long

Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed why Deadpool & Wolverine ended up taking so long make. The movie is only a few weeks away and the MCU architect spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the blockbuster. Basically, Disney’s Fox acquisition went through. But, there’s just a ton of legal red tape before Marvel was allowed to start making new projects from the studios their parent company bought. Feige himself wouldn’t go over the granular details. For Ryan Reynolds, the threat of not being Deadpool again existed. He told EW, “I sat with Kevin, but at the time, it was just not even possible.” That’s a sobering thought for the millions of fans who were excited about Deadpool 3 and got their wildest dreams when Deadpool & Wolverine was finally announced. Check out his answer down below.

“I don’t want to get into corporate acquisition legal laws or whatever. I don’t understand them, but there’s a lot of ’em,” Feige demurred. “It took a long time between whenever [the acquisition] was announced to it all getting done, so [the characters] weren’t really in our sandbox for a very long time after that first announcement happened.”

Deadpool & Wolverine are here to change the MCU forever.

Feige added, “The notion that, all these years later, we’re in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience.”

Interestingly, this answer sheds a light on why we might just be getting word of X-Men projects now. If the same kinds of legal hurdles existed in getting Marvel’s mutants ready for the big screen, the information clicks right into place. Marvel Studios hasn’t really addressed the idea of the X-Men directly besides some teasers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel and X-Men ’97. It seems like with Deadpool & Wolverine things are ramping up in a major way as we head into the meat of The Multiverse Saga and beyond.

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Hugh Jackman Into The MCU

Wolverine is finally in the MCU!

The Marvel Studios president has had a lot to say about Deadpool & Wolverine welcoming Hugh Jackman back into the fold. During last week’s episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, Feige talked about this movie being a full-circle moment for him. He got his start on the X-Men franchise as an associate producer. From there, everything took off. So, it makes the head man a little emotional to welcome Wolverine in from the cold.

“When Hugh came on board, it became very emotional on a personal level for me, because my Marvel career absolutely started 26 years ago in pre-production on the first X-Men film,” Feige recalled. “I was apart of X-Men 1 and X-Men 2, and really the first three to a certain extent, before we had the honor and privilege of becoming Marvel Studios and developing the MCU. I had not seen Hugh in a while and certainly had not thought about Wolverine or the X-Men as something that we could do ourselves for many, many years.”

