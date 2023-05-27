Scott Adkins Says Deadpool "Could Have Been So Much Worse" in X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Deadpool has had an incredibly unique journey onto the big screen, with Ryan Reynolds' work on the character's two solo films turning him into a household name. Prior to that, Reynolds briefly portrayed the character in the oft-panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which depicted him in a way that was decidedly different from the source material. John Wick: Chapter 4 star Scott Adkins, who doubled as the final version of Deadpool in the film, recently told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that the film's interpretation of Deadpool was almost drastically worse.

"I should have done that, yeah," Adkins said in our interview, which you can check out above. "I know that I was part of the problem with the first, you know, version of Deadpool. But I was just doing as I was told... Ryan wasn't even there by the time we shot the Deadpool stuff, I, I think he was off doing something else. When he saw what they were gonna do, he must have been really annoyed, really annoyed. But I was just, like 'Hang on a minute.' Because I went over there thinking I was gonna be the full costume and everything. But there were other versions of that character that I was getting dressed up as and coming out by some terrible stuff as well. It could have been even worse. Um, not to throw anyone under the bus."

"Imagine Deadpool with a fish bowl on his head," Adkins continued. "Yeah. But listen, they were looking at a few ideas, and luckily they didn't choose that one."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Reynolds will next play the character in Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.