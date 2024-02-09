Michael Chiklis Says He Knows Who Will Play The Thing in the MCU

No, he isn't going to be in Deadpool 3. But he's excited to see the next Ben Grimm at work.

In spite of the wide circulation of images purporting to show Michael Chiklis appearing as The Thing in Deadpool 3, the actor took to social media to deny the rumors. On Instagram, the Fantastic Four and The Shield star told fans that the photos are "fake," and that while he won't be returning to the role of Ben Grimm, he does know who will play the part in Matt Shakman's forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Fantastic Four. Chiklis is far from the only former Fox actor to face these questions; reports indicate that Jennifer Garner will reprise the role of Elektra in Deadpool 3, with rumors circulating about a half-dozen other former X-Men and Fantastic Four cast members coming back for multiverse meta-jokes.

But as far as Benjamin J. Grimm, all Chiklis will say is that he knows who the new actor is, and he (Chiklis) is a fan.

You can see the post below.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the photo above is a total fake. It could be a total fake, or a fake made by the studio to misdirect fans obsessively watching for Deadpool 3 spoilers during production. It could also be real, but the actor in question might not be Chiklis. That would be a baffling choice on the face of it, but since we don't know the context of the image, anything is possible.

Shakman's Fantastic Four is set to go into production relatively soon, with only one cast member -- Pedro Pascal, who will play Reed Richards -- announced yet. Rumors have swirled around the rest of the cast, especially since the FF's best-known villain, Doctor Doom, is expected to play a role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, recently wrapped principal photography. The movie will be the only official installment of the MCU in theaters this year, with Marvel's other films being Sony Spider-Man spinoffs.

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters on July 26.