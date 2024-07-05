Death of Robin Hood Director Teases a “Different Version” of the Hero Than We’ve Seen Before

The legend of Robin Hood has endured for centuries at this point, inspiring countless tales across books, movies, television, video games, and more. The character’s latest big-screen venture is set to be Death of Robin Hood, a live-action A24 film starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer, and helmed by A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski. In a recent interview with Collider, Sarnoski teased how long he has been developing Death of Robin Hood, as well as the film’s approach to the titular character’s iconic lore.

“I wrote that script right before coming onto A Quiet Place,” Sarnoski revealed. “I made a deal with myself where if I was gonna do a big studio movie, I wanted to make sure I had my smaller passion project in the wings that I could be thinking about. So, I wrote it right before writing this and have just been playing with it in the background. Then we started taking it out, and, I don’t know, it just became this. Initially, when writing it, I wasn’t sure it was gonna be my next movie, but I knew I wanted to have something I cared about. As I was going through this process, I was like, “It’s pretty obvious that it has to be that movie.” I just fell in love with it more and more. Then, as we brought these incredible actors on, it’s where my heart’s gonna be at for the next year.”

“It has a sort of different version of the epic Robin that we’re used to while also a very intimate story that’s going throughout, as well,” Sarnoski said of the film. “So, it’ll have a little bit for everyone in that sense.”

What Is Death of Robin Hood About?

Death of Robin Hood follows a battle-worn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation. The movie is financed by Lyrical Media, with Aaron Ryder (Arrival, The Prestige) and Andrew Swett producing under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers are executive-producing alongside Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood,” Sarnoski shared in a statement when the film was first announced. “Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”