A Quiet Place: Day One Director Breaks Down That Weird Egg Scene

As confirmed by its title, A Quiet Place: Day One takes place during the initial invasion of otherworldly creatures and, while previous movies took place in rural locales, the events of the film instead unfold in the heart of New York City. While the setting and timeline were the major factors setting this film apart from its predecessors, audiences were also given slight glimpses into the inner workings of the creatures themselves, specifically in one key scene that raised more questions than offered viewers answers. Director Michael Sarnoski recently offered more clarity on the bizarre encounter and what that means for the biology of the monsters.

WARNING: Minor spoilers below for A Quiet Place: Day One

Throughout the franchise, the monsters have been seen attacking and presumably killing humans, though it’s never quite been clear if the creatures are using their victims as a resource to consume. In one scene, Eric (Joseph Quinn) aims to rescue the cat Frodo and witnesses strange pools of a pink liquid, as well as sees the creatures breaking apart a strange egg-like object that they then appear to eat.

“For me, the egg thing, and it’s very not made a focus — I didn’t want to make that scene like, ‘Hey, here’s what’s going on,’ and that’s important because it’s not important to Eric at that time. He’s just trying to save Frodo and you’re just kind of getting a hint that there’s an ecosystem of these creatures around him,” Sarnoski revealed about the scene to /Film. “But yeah, for me, what I was getting at with that was you can see all these sort of pools of this pink, glassy liquid, and if you look closely, you can see that there’s bodies in those pools. And the idea is that in the other movies, you kind of get that the creatures take people, and they never really say what they’re doing with them. And I think everyone’s just like, ‘Oh, they’re eating the people or something.’”

He continued, “But I like the idea that the creatures are kind of leafcutter ants that are sort of farming, using the organic material of people to grow what is their food source, which is these kind of weird melon-y, egg, mushroom things that they sort of feed the little ones with. So it just kind of is hinting at, at the end of the day, these are farmers and they have a little bit of a family dynamic to them. I liked that idea, especially coming off the first Quiet Place that’s about a rural farming family.”

A third entry in the proper A Quiet Place franchise is said to be on the way, though it’s possible that the series could continue with more spinoffs. As far as how much background information we’ll get on the terrifying creatures is yet to be seen.

A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters now.

