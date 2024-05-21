A24 Snags Rights to The Death of Robin Hood Starring Hugh Jackman

The hotly sought-after The Death of Robin Hood starring Hugh Jackman has been picked up by A24 Films. The movie will look to put a new spin on the tale of Robin Hood, with Jackman portraying the infamous outlaw, and Jodie Comer starring alongside him. The Death of Robin Hood was one of the hottest projects at the Cannes Film Festival this month and was up for sale. The film is directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig, A Quiet Place: Part One) and is reminiscent of Jackman's portrayal of a worn-down Wolverine in Logan.

Hugh Jackman's The Death of Robin Hood is described as "a battle-worn loner [who] finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation." The movie is financed by Lyrical Media, with Aaron Ryder (Arrival, The Prestige) and Andrew Swett producing under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Lyrical's Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers are executive-producing alongside Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.

"It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood," Sarnoski shared when news of Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer starring in The Death of Robin Hood released. "Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

"This is not the story of Robin Hood we've all come to know," Ryder and Swett added. "Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic."

"We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC," Black added.

Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine tickets go on sale

Advance tickets for the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine — which opens July 26 — went on sale Monday, accompanied by new footage and a new poster featuring the titular Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Plot details have been pruned and banished to the Void, but Disney did release a pair of vague synopses shedding some light on what awaits Wade Wilson and Logan when the X-Men movies-verse crosses over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Disney-friendly version released to ticket retailers reads: "Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy."

As for the uncensored, profanity-laced Deadpool & Wolverine synopsis: "Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid."

Photo credit via Noam Galai/Getty Images