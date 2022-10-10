Death on the Nile Sequel Casts Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan for Kenneth Branagh's Latest Mystery

The game is officially afoot for Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to Death on the Nile. On Monday, 20th Century Studios announced the first details surrounding A Haunting in Venice, the third film in Branagh's adaptations of Agatha Christie's novels. A Haunting in Venice will be inspired by Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party, and will be directed by Branagh with a script from Logan's Michael Green. The film is supposed to begin production next month in London and Venice, before it is released in 2023. As was the case with Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, A Haunting in Venice will feature an all-star ensemble cast, including Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarico (Caravaggio's Shadow), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

"This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise," Branagh said in a statement. "Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."

"We are enormously privileged to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and couldn't be more excited by the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael, and the rest of the filmmaking team have taken with this latest film. We also remain grateful to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd., for their partnership and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, 'probably the greatest detective in the world.'"

