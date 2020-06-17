Deathstroke Knights & Dragons: The Movie Trailer Released

There are some people in the DC Universe that you just don't mess with, and Deathstroke is certainly one of those elite few. Unfortunately, H.I.V.E. didn't get the memo and decided to kidnap his son, and as they will soon learn, that will end up being the reason they all die. That's the storyline in DC's newest animated movie Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie, which builds upon the foundation of the CW Seed series and adds even more content to the mix (via IGN). The film will have a runtime of 87 minutes and is adding around 50 minutes of never before seen content, and as you can see in the first trailer, it's going to be one of the most action-packed films DC has produced thus far. The film is being directed by Sung Jin Ahn, and will feature some stellar voice talent, including Michael Chiklis as Deathstroke and Sasha Alexander as his wife Adeline Addie Kane Wilson. You can check out both stars in the new trailer, which can be found in the video above.

The film will follow Deathstroke attempting to save his son from H.I.V.E., but as we see in the trailer, even Deathstroke can't hope to win against the sheer number of foes that stand in his way. Thankfully Addie is ready to lend a hand and dish out some punishment of her own, and they are about to make an example of those who would try and hurt their family.

With a runtime of 87 minutes, the feature-length Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie has nearly 50 minutes of never-before-seen content, including the film's thrilling climax. The film is rated R for bloody violence/gore, language, disturbing images, and some sexual content. The feature-length animated film will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment this summer.

You can find the official description for Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie below.

"Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie offers a new take on the Deathstroke legacy. Mercenary and master assassin Slade Wilson leads two lives: one as the relentless killer known as Deathstroke, and the other as a dedicated family man. When these worlds collide, forced together by the vicious terror group known as H.I.V.E., it is the killer in Slade who must fight to save his loved ones, as well as what remains of himself. With his soul torn apart and his young son held captive, Deathstroke will have to atone for the sins of his past to fuel the battles of his future!

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Michael Chiklis (The Shield, The Commish, American Horror Story: Freak Show) headlines the cast as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, alongside Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles, Shameless, NCIS) as Wilson's wife, Adeline "Addie" Kane Wilson. The cast also includes Chris Jai Alex (ThunderCats Roar, Extraction) as The Jackal, Faye Mata (League of Legends) as Jade/H.I.V.E Queen, Griffin Puatu (Beastars) as Joseph/Jericho, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots, LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters) as President Nichols, Asher Bishop (The Angry Birds Movie 2) as Young Joseph, Colin Salmon (Krypton, Arrow, Die Another Day) as William Wintergreen, Delbert Hunt (Bad Henry) as Bronze Tiger, Panta Mosleh (Always Be My Maybe, Pass The Salt) as Lady Shiva, and Noshir Dalal (Red Dead Redemption II) as Kapoor, Castulo Guerra (The Usual Suspects, Jane The Virgin) as General Suzarez, and Minae Noji (General Hospital) as Secretary of State.

Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) directs the film from a script by J.M. DeMatteis (Superman: Red Son,Batman: Bad Blood). Sam Register, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.