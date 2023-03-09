Dermot Mulroney Reflects on His Classic Rom-Coms and Why They Aren't as Common Today

Dermot Mulroney, appearing in this week's Scream VI, is best known for roles that are somewhat less...intense. The star, who appeared in movies like My Best Friend's Wedding and The Wedding Date at the height of the '90s/2000s romantic comedy boom, has turned to genre films in recent years. Why? Well, in part, because the romcoms that made him a household name (even if that name is often confused with Dylan McDermott) have more or less evaporated. Mid-budget movies that cost $20 million and then earn $100 million at the box office might sound like a great investment, but studios have become more and more addicted to making tentpole blockbusters that cost $200 to make and earn $1 billion instead.

Pressed to choose between some of his most popular romantic comedies, Mulroney couldn't. Instead, he lamented that it's a more cynical society at the root of why those kinds of movies don't get the same love they used to.

"I don't know. I'm so grateful for both of those movies, the people I worked with. It's like your children -- you can't say that you have a favorite one," Mulroney told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "I still sometimes can't believe how beloved those movies are and how passionate people are about them. It was a magical time. I guess The Wedding Date was in the early 2000s or right around then, so it lasted into there, but that '90s cinema where we still believed in love and happy endings and things like that...those movies may be more challenging to make now. People are going through a lot and may be more jaded, but to make not too obvious a segue, they're totally into Scream, because of the not-that, because of the mayhem and the fear. So that's what movies are for, all of it."

Here's the synopsis for the next installment in the Scream franchise: "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Scream VI is landing in theaters on March 10th.