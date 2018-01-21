The Best “Describe a Sci-Fi Film Badly” Tweets

The science fiction genre has given fans beloved character, high-concept worlds…and some arguably simple plots.
The hashtag #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly recently began trending on Twitter, with users putting unique twists on the storylines of iconic films. It’s safe to say that the end result has been pretty hilarious, with plenty of sci-fi franchises being boiled down to very simple terms, all within 280 characters or less.
Quite an array of franchises have fit under the hashtag, from tentpoles such as Star Wars and Star Trek to horror favorites like Alien and They Live. Even a few comic book movies, such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, have made their way into the game as well.
Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly tweets.
Homeless girl steals family heirloom.#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly @SciFiTags @MasterJediMara @MikeSchmidt09 @mrjafri @IAmRey__ pic.twitter.com/wgPYVIvSJw— Anakin’s Lightsaber (@skywalker_saber) January 20, 2018
#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly A single mother must fight to protect her children from a group of violent invaders. pic.twitter.com/K6Xp18xDcS— Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot) January 20, 2018
bunch of space hippies save some whales #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly pic.twitter.com/tQS6E43Sm2— Eddie Steak (@EddieSteak) January 20, 2018
Mosquitoes ruin a vacation#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly pic.twitter.com/MgIzP9zpki— Nate Yungman (@NateYungman) January 20, 2018
90 minute RayBan ad.#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly pic.twitter.com/UIHAtGBTDC— Ned Limpopo (@WarrenSorich) January 20, 2018
#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly Farmer kills millions of construction workers. pic.twitter.com/sIE93g8bfD— MichaelCoffee (@MichaelTCoffee) January 20, 2018
It’s a movie about a universal drug epidemic.#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly pic.twitter.com/k7B4fyxocQ— Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) January 20, 2018
Fate of the galaxy hinges on a dance off.#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly @SciFiTags @MasterJediMara @MikeSchmidt09 @mrjafri @mdpolicesupply pic.twitter.com/IFMDjTPVzb— Anakin’s Lightsaber (@skywalker_saber) January 20, 2018
#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly Winter Is Coming pic.twitter.com/JR5zJQPsU3— Aimée “Rainbow Heron” Anderson (@therainbowheron) January 21, 2018
Pew pew, beep beep boop beep, loud breathing in a helmet, *chewbacca noise* #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly— RiotGrl ✨ (@ErinLea7) January 20, 2018