The Best “Describe a Sci-Fi Film Badly” Tweets

The science fiction genre has given fans beloved character, high-concept worlds…and some arguably simple plots.

The hashtag #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly recently began trending on Twitter, with users putting unique twists on the storylines of iconic films. It’s safe to say that the end result has been pretty hilarious, with plenty of sci-fi franchises being boiled down to very simple terms, all within 280 characters or less.

Quite an array of franchises have fit under the hashtag, from tentpoles such as Star Wars and Star Trek to horror favorites like Alien and They Live. Even a few comic book movies, such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, have made their way into the game as well.

Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly tweets.

#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly A single mother must fight to protect her children from a group of violent invaders. pic.twitter.com/K6Xp18xDcS — Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot) January 20, 2018

bunch of space hippies save some whales #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly pic.twitter.com/tQS6E43Sm2 — Eddie Steak (@EddieSteak) January 20, 2018

It’s a movie about a universal drug epidemic.#DescribeASciFiFilmBadly pic.twitter.com/k7B4fyxocQ — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) January 20, 2018

