Director Tony Kaye Seeking to Cast a Real Robot in Next Film

If American History X director Tony Kaye has his way the lead of his next movie will be an actual robot.

You might assume it would be thanks to CGI, but Kaye actually wants a real-life robot according to Deadline. Kaye wants an Artificial Intelligent A.I. to lead his next film 2nd Born, the sequel to 1st Born. Instead of using CGI and effects Kaye and producer Sam Khoze wants to cast a real robot who will be trained in the art of acting and other more human techniques. Eventually, they hope to get the robot actor recognition from SAG.

1st Born was an indie comedy that revolved around a newlywed couple named Ben and Kate. Ben was born in Iran and Kate in America, which isn’t a problem at all until you get to their parents. Ben’s father Hamid is an ant-American politician and Kate’s father Biden is an American politician who stands against Iran, so you can see where the problems lie. When there are issues with Kate’s pregnancy, the two families will have to come together around her, and that will be immensely difficult.

From that description, you can assume 2nd Born will follow a similar trajectory as far as the themes, so this isn’t something that is science fiction or even in the far future where robots are a normal occurrence. That goes to show Kaye and Khoze’s intentions, as they actually want an Artifical Intelligence to play the part of a human as opposed to other films where humans played the part of aliens or robots

It should be very interesting to see how this plays out, especially if they end up pulling it off.

1st Born is directed by Ali Atshani and stars Val Kilmer, Tom Berenger, Greg Grunberg, Jay Abdo, Taylor Cole, Reza Sixo Safai, Denise Richards, Robert Knepper, and William Baldwin. While none have been confirmed, several of the cast of 1st Born is expected to return for 2nd Born.

1st Born was also the first joint feature film co-produced by Iran and Hollywood and utilized a cast and crew from both regions.

Are you excited to see a robot taking an acting role in a film? Let us know in the comments!