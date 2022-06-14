Disney Adjusts 2022 Movie Release Calendar

✖

Disney has adjusted its movie release date calendar for 2022 – yet again. Disney has already made some significant release date changes across some of its biggest brands, be it Marvel, Disney Animation or the general Walt Disney Pictures brand. This time, however, the movies in question are Fox Searchlight's mystery-thriller See How They Run, which now has the official release date of September 30, 2022; meanwhile, 20th Century Studios' sci-fi romance drama True Love has been given the release date of October 6, 2023.

See How They Run stars Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) as a veteran and rookie cop (respectively) investigating a murder in 1950s London. It co-stars Adrien Brody (Predators), Ruth Wilson (The Affair), David Oyelowo (Star Wars Rebels) and others; it is directed by Tom George (This Country) from a script by Mark Chappell.

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

True Love is a much more secretive project, which is being written and directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One). It stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Ken Watanabe (Godzilla: King of the Monsters).

Gareth Edwards has seemingly been in the proverbial "director's jail" since the chaos of Rogue One's production and release back in 2016. Edwards was one of the hottest new talents in Hollywood after his 2010 sci-fi romance drama Monsters became and indie breakout; however, Edwards seemed to struggle under the studio system. His Godzilla (2014) was a divisive project, and Rogue One was so troubled that Tony Gilroy was unofficially brought in to overhaul and finish the picture – essentially taking over as director from Edwards.

True Love represents a big second chance comeback for Gareth Edwards the fact that 20th Century Studios feels confident putting the film in the October 2023 slot is an encouraging sign that the studio believes in the film. That fall season window is usually reserved for films that have some box office hit potential – if only modest potential.

See How They Run will be in theaters on September 30, 2022; True Love will be in theaters on October 6, 2023.