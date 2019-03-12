Movies

‘Aladdin’ Fans Feel a Lot Better About Will Smith’s Genie After New Trailer

After the initial photos for Aladdin were released late last year, and a brief scene at the end of […]

By

After the initial photos for Aladdin were released late last year, and a brief scene at the end of the second teaser showed Genie in all his blue glory, fans were more than skeptical about Will Smith‘s take on the classic Robin Williams character. Memes flooded social media, with users taking every opportunity to criticize the look and style of Smith’s wacky iteration.

However, people are now singing a much different tune after the release of the first full-length Aladdin trailer. Disney unveiled the new footage on Tuesday morning, and it featured multiple scenes with Genie in both of his forms, looking much better than people had previously given him credit for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer showed Smith’s Genie getting the chance to sing the iconic “Friend Like Me,” and finally gave him a chance to highlight his beloved charm. Once the trailer made the rounds on Twitter, fans had completely changed their minds about the character, and seemed exponentially more excited for the movie itself.

Take a look!

Genie Looks Better

A LOT Better

Can’t Judge a Book by its Cover

Perfect Casting

Probs Should’ve Been the First Trailer Released, huh?

Sold on Will Smith

LITERAL CHILLS

Feels off, but Genie Works

There Can Only Be One

Enough Said

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts