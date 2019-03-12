‘Aladdin’ Fans Feel a Lot Better About Will Smith’s Genie After New Trailer

After the initial photos for Aladdin were released late last year, and a brief scene at the end of the second teaser showed Genie in all his blue glory, fans were more than skeptical about Will Smith‘s take on the classic Robin Williams character. Memes flooded social media, with users taking every opportunity to criticize the look and style of Smith’s wacky iteration.

However, people are now singing a much different tune after the release of the first full-length Aladdin trailer. Disney unveiled the new footage on Tuesday morning, and it featured multiple scenes with Genie in both of his forms, looking much better than people had previously given him credit for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer showed Smith’s Genie getting the chance to sing the iconic “Friend Like Me,” and finally gave him a chance to highlight his beloved charm. Once the trailer made the rounds on Twitter, fans had completely changed their minds about the character, and seemed exponentially more excited for the movie itself.

Take a look!

Genie Looks Better

I TOLD YOU GUYS DISNEY WAS GONNA SHOWCASE THE MUSIC! And guess what?! THIS IS AN ACTUAL GOOD TRAILER! Genie looks a lot better, the effects look nice, and the singing ain’t too shabby! Maybe you can turn the ship around Disney! https://t.co/cRPkgJkoyg — Straw Hat Noah (@StrawHatNoah) March 12, 2019

A LOT Better

Just as I expected, the full trailer for ALADDIN looks much better than the short clip that everyone was shitting on a few weeks ago. I’m actually kinda looking forward to it now that I’ve seen a bit more. Even the Genie looks a lot better when you see more than 3 seconds of him. — Chris Cooper (@Dayewalker) March 12, 2019

Can’t Judge a Book by its Cover

I’ll be honest, after the teaser with Genie, i thought this new trailer would be worse. My opinion of this movie has changed COMPLETELY. Just goes to show, you cannot judge a book by it’s cover. If you watch this new trailer, you may look forward to this. I wanna watch this now. https://t.co/guAC92sZ17 — Platinum Equinox?? (@PlatinumEquinox) March 12, 2019

Perfect Casting

will smith was perfect casting for genie. DO NOT @ ME. #Aladdin https://t.co/X70B1fHrzP — Krysasia White (@kryswhite_) March 12, 2019

Probs Should’ve Been the First Trailer Released, huh?

WHY!



Why wasn’t this the first trailer released??



Genie looks MUCH better and I’m really digging this movie now.



Still not sold on Jafar though but that’s my only complaint.#Aladdin https://t.co/BigZmIqDBN — The Moonlight Warrior ?? (@BlackMajikMan90) March 12, 2019

Sold on Will Smith

This was a way better trailer, little more sold on Will Smith as the genie now https://t.co/ODiLEAhi5E — Dean Abdou (@TheDeanAbdou) March 12, 2019

LITERAL CHILLS

Not gonna lie, I kind of love the new trailer for #Aladdin. Life Genie looks better now in my opinion, the music, visuals, it’s just fantastic. After a whole new world kicks in, I got chills guys. LITERAL CHILLS. I can’t wait! — Patrick Burow (@BurowPatrick) March 12, 2019

Feels off, but Genie Works

Like I know I want to watch this movie but why does it just feel off? either way #Aladdin trailer makes Will Smith Genie seem better! https://t.co/OoUzMW4Cw0 — Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) March 12, 2019

There Can Only Be One

we was quick to meme will but he’s the only person goofy enough to be genie https://t.co/9LS225n9CE — ky (@kygarbs) March 12, 2019

Enough Said