Disney Boss Speaks Out on Reviving Pirates of the Caribbean With Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Disney's most beloved live-action franchises and in recent years, there has been plenty of discussion about its continuation. In 2020, it was reported that not only was a sixth film in development, but a spinoff film starring Margot Robbie was as well — the latter of which ultimately not going forward. As part of the discussion of more films in the franchise there has also been plenty of speculation and discussion of Johnny Depp might return as Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor has made more headlines as of late for his legal troubles than his work in film, but now, Disney Studio Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey is addressing the possibility of Depp's franchise return.

Speaking with the New York Times, Bailey teased the story for the next film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as well as addressed the possibility for Depp to return and while he didn't confirm the actor would appear, his answer seemed to leave the door open.

"We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before also has something new stay," Bailey said.

And then, specifically about Depp, Bailey said he was "noncommittal at this point."

While Disney may be "noncommittal" at this point, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has previously said that he would love to have Depp back as part of the franchise. Bruckheimer previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he would love to have him back, and that the reaction his personal life is "unfortunate".

"You'd have to ask [Disney]. I can't answer that question. I really don't know," Bruckheimer shared about bringing back Depp. "I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

Earlier this year, Bruckheimer reiterated that he would be open to Depp's return to the franchise.

"We'll see," he said at the Oscars. "I would love it. I would love him in the movie. That's all I can tell you."

