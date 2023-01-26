Coco Is Becoming a Broadway Musical

Disney is bringing COCO to Broadway according to L. Steven Taylor. On Twitter, @ThatDisneyBoi shared the video fo the Mufasa actor delivering the good news to a raucous crowd down at EPCOT for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. The stage adaptation is a long time coming after the success of the animated feature. Mandy Gonzalez, a Broadway mainstay came on-stage to deliver a stirring performance of "Remember Me" to celebrate. More and more of the big animated Disney/Pixar movies are making their way to Broadway lately. With the music so key to COCO's story, it makes a natural choice for an adaptation. There are no details about when it will be revealed in full. Check out the video for yourself down below!

Disney Making Major Push For Live-Shows At Parks

Along with the Broadway productions, a lot of the various properties got a big push in the "World of Color — One" show that hits both Disneyland and Disney World. Disney Parks Blogs spoke to Public Relations Director Kelsey Lynch about the efforts. It's the first time that fan-favorites like Marvel and Star Wars are sharing space with animated fare like Moana and Encanto in one of these shows.

Here’s the full announcement section in between songs!!! pic.twitter.com/9ILblwEWjM — Ethan is Strange and Unusual 🖤 (@ThatDisneyBoi) January 25, 2023

"Today, I'm excited to tell you more about the powerful story in "World of Color – ONE" and share how you can experience the show when it debuts. First, here's a sneak peek," Disneyland Public Relations Director Kelsey Lynch said. "World of Color – ONE celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. You'll discover how it only takes one action to make an impact on the people in our lives and the world around us, just as one man – Walt Disney – started the wave that has continued to grow and inspire people around the globe for 100 years."

"The spectacular features songs and stories of some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters who dared to be wavemakers and change the world," she continued. "In fact, this is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars in the same production. Moments from favorite films such as "The Lion King," "Moana," "Coco," "Mulan," "Soul," and others emerge on an immense water screen that can span up to 380 feet across."

Will you be seeing COCO on Broadway? Let us know down in the comments!