Disneyland Previews New World Of Color Show

Disneyland is giving fans a sneak peek of the World of Color – ONE show and what changes are in store. You can catch the new nighttime production at Disney California Adventure park on January 27th. In a first for the company, characters from all over the Disney umbrella will share the projection screen in one of these shows after dark. That includes Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars. Loren Allred helped make a new song just for this show called "Start a Wave." A virtual queue system in the Disneyland app will provide guests a way to register for access as the day goes on. Viewing areas and seating will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis and the queue doesn't open up until Noon each day. Check out the preview down below!

"Today, I'm excited to tell you more about the powerful story in "World of Color – ONE" and share how you can experience the show when it debuts. First, here's a sneak peek," Disneyland Public Relations Director Kelsey Lynch said. "World of Color – ONE celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. You'll discover how it only takes one action to make an impact on the people in our lives and the world around us, just as one man – Walt Disney – started the wave that has continued to grow and inspire people around the globe for 100 years."

"The spectacular features songs and stories of some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters who dared to be wavemakers and change the world," she continued. "In fact, this is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars in the same production. Moments from favorite films such as "The Lion King," "Moana," "Coco," "Mulan," "Soul," and others emerge on an immense water screen that can span up to 380 feet across."

What Is World Of Color About?

"Thrill as graceful jets of water shoot into the air, lasers electrify the night and perfectly timed pyrotechnics explode in a blaze of brilliant color," Disney began. "Watch in wonder as water, fire, light and music weave together to celebrate the magic of Disney storytelling. The astounding spectacle sweeps across the water, lighting up Paradise Gardens Park and dazzling your senses."

They continued, "Relive the memories as scenes and music from beloved Disney and Pixar films are projected onto a grand fountain spraying 19,000-square-feet of water. Don't miss this unforgettable kaleidoscope of color and emotion!"

Will you be watching the new show? Let us know down below!