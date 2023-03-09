Disney Considering Windowing and Exclusivity for Content Among Its Own Platforms

Disney has quickly taken over the streaming space with options like Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Disney launched their first streaming service before the Covid-19 pandemic and it was very successful. Covid-19 definitely sped up the streaming race and Disney+ was one of the victors. The pandemic shortened the theater to streaming window to 45 days and brought films to the service fairly quickly. Now that Bob Iger has returned as the interim CEO of the company he's been implementing some major changes. During Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference, Iger revealed that Disney has been thinking about "Windowing and Exclusivity" for the content that they release on their streaming platforms. While this doesn't clarify exactly what this means, when Disney is ready to reveal their plans I'm sure we'll get more details.

You can check out the tweet below.

WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS CO DEFINITELY THINKING ABOUT WINDOWING AND EXCLUSIVITY FOR CONTENT AMONG ITS OWN PLATFORMS – MORGAN STANLEY TMT CONFERENCE — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) March 9, 2023

What is the Latest Disney Film to Hit Theaters?

The most recent Disney project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

