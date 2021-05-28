Disney Releases New Cruella Character Posters

Cruella is quickly approaching and Disney just dropped some new posters for the movie. The 101 Dalmatians prequel is still one of the more curiously debated upcoming films on social media. However, some fans are delighting in these new images of the main players. Emma Stone’s version of the animated villainess has a distinct flavor to it. Disney is pulling out all the stops to show fans how this isn’t just a rehash of Glenn Close’s work back in the 1990s. This is an origin story, so look for the filmmakers to be building on that fertile ground with their choices. Here are some of the images for your inspection down below.

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak spoke to costume designer Jenny Beavan about the decision to not exactly mirror Close’s wardrobe choices.

Beavan explained, "Because it's an origin movie and those two are where our film sort of ends up, but probably 10 years after because that was set in the '90s and we were '70s, so even later, in 20 years. So, no, other than the fact that, you know, the Cruella character does seem to be defined by black and white, and obviously, there's a bit of red that comes in and the Dalmatians are an important part of it. But no, I didn't really."

She continued, "I did look at Jasper and Horace, particularly in the animation, and felt that there was something lovely about the way they were drawn and their colors. So, I slightly brought that into Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser's costumes. But they were probably the most influenced in any way by the animation. I just wanted to sort of make sure that you could believe that, eventually, [Emma Stone] could become Glenn Close. That was about as far as my influence went."

Are you psyched for Cruella? Let us know down in the comments!