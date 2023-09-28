Danny Glover Is Santa in New Disney Movie The Naughty Nine

You better watch out: this Christmas season, The Naughty Nine are comin' to HIS town. Disney Branded Television has released the first look at the new Disney Channel Original Movie The Naughty Nine, described as "a holiday heist movie — think Ocean's 11 at the North Pole." But instead of pulling off a Las Vegas casinos heist, this crew of naughty-list misfits are sneaking into the North Pole to take the presents that Santa Claus (Danny Glover) failed to deliver. After making a list and checking it twice, find out who's naughty and nice in The Naughty Nine teaser trailer below.

The holiday-themed DCOM follows fifth grader Andy (8-Bit Christmas' Winslow Fegley), who has been a bit of a troublemaker this year. When Christmas morning rolls around and Andy gets stiffed by Santa, he realizes he's on the naughty list. Feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a crack team of fellow "naughty listers" to execute an elaborate heist to get the presents he and the others feel they deserve. However, in the process of finding their gifts, the gang discovers that the best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good instead of mischief.

Andy and his best friend and archery expert Dulce (Camila Rodriguez, Station 19) assemble a team that includes Kris Kringle co-conspirator Lewis (Anthony Joo, New Amsterdam), a North Pole conspiracy theorist; Andy's older sister, Laurel (Madilyn Kella, Afterwalker), a skilled gymnast seeking to regain her confidence; "adorable and innocent" charmer Albert (Ayden Elijah, The Underbed); "animal whisperer" Rose (Clara Stack, Marvel's Hawkeye); master-of-disguise Jon Anthony (Deric McCabe, A Wrinkle in Time); daredevil getaway driver Ha-Yoon (Imogen Cohen, The Fairly Oddparents); and the kid crew's adult chaperone, disgruntled cargo pilot Bruno (Derek Theler, Baby Daddy).

Disney also revealed a first look at Lethal Weapon star Glover as Santa, described as "a wise and imposing figure with a twinkle of humor who is always one step ahead of Andy."

(Photo: Jonathan Wenk)

The movie is directed by Alberto Belli (The House of Flowers) and written by Jed Elinoff (Malibu Rescue) and Scott Thomas (Raven's Home), who serve as executive producers with Suzanne Todd (Disney+'s Noelle). This is the second Christmas comedy on Disney's list this winter: Dashing Through the Snow, starring Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Lil Rel Howery, arrives on Disney+ in November.

The Naughty Nine will air Wednesday, November 22nd at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel, followed by a next-day Thanksgiving streaming premiere on Disney+. Sign up for Disney+ here.