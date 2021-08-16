Disney Debuts Halloween 2021 Lineup: Tim Burton, Hocus Pocus, The Mandalorian and More

Disney has opened up shop for Halloween 2021, and the lineup for this year is absolutely loaded with new costumes, apparel, decor, and accessories. The designs are inspired by new releases like Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, as well as Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. There's also plenty of items for fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Disney Villains, and more.

Disney has also expanded their collection of Adaptive Roleplay kid’s costumes and wheelchair cover sets to include a Black Panther Adaptive Costume, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume and a spectacular Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set based on the Razor Crest and Baby Yoda / Grogu.

Disney's Halloween 2021 collection is immense, but you can browse through it all right here at shopDisney. However, we've provided some useful links below along with a collection of some of our top picks from the Halloween lineup to help you get started. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $75 using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Read on for our top ten picks from Disney's Halloween 2021 collection.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.