Disney Debuts Halloween 2021 Lineup: Tim Burton, Hocus Pocus, The Mandalorian and More
Disney has opened up shop for Halloween 2021, and the lineup for this year is absolutely loaded with new costumes, apparel, decor, and accessories. The designs are inspired by new releases like Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, as well as Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. There's also plenty of items for fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Disney Villains, and more.
Disney has also expanded their collection of Adaptive Roleplay kid’s costumes and wheelchair cover sets to include a Black Panther Adaptive Costume, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume and a spectacular Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set based on the Razor Crest and Baby Yoda / Grogu.
Disney's Halloween 2021 collection is immense, but you can browse through it all right here at shopDisney. However, we've provided some useful links below along with a collection of some of our top picks from the Halloween lineup to help you get started. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $75 using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Disney Halloween Costumes
- Disney Halloween Clothing and Accessories
- Disney Halloween Decor
- Hocus Pocus Collection
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
- Star Wars Halloween Items
- Marvel Halloween Items
- Disney Villains Items
Read on for our top ten picks from Disney's Halloween 2021 collection.
Hocus Pocus Crocs
Hocus Pocus Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Pre-Order at shopDisney ($54.99)
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug with Spoon - Order at shopDisney ($19.99)
Hocus Pocus Reversible Shirt
Hocus Pocus Reversible Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults - Order at shopDisney ($49.99)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume Collection
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume Collection for Kids - Order at shopDisney ($49.99 each for costume and wheelchair cover)
Note that the adaptive costumes are designed with stretch fabric that opens in the back for front entry only to allow for more accessible dressing. The adaptive line is open in the rear and has longer length inseams for wheelchair-friendly wear. The costumes also have flap openings on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access. The wheelchair cover sets fit most standard wheelchairs with 24-inch wheels and come with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and long self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place. It is advised that the wheelchair is operated by a helper when the cover set is attached.
Disney Halloween Spirit Jerseys
Disney Halloween Spirit Jerseys - Order here at shopDisney (Prices Vary)
Disney Halloween Loungefly Backpacks
Disney Halloween Loungefly Backpacks - Order at shopDisney (Prices Vary) / Additional styles, like the Oogie Boogie Backpack pictured above, will be available on August 23rd.
Disney Pet Costumes
Disney Pet Costumes - Order at shopDisney (Prices Vary)
Disney Halloween Headbands
Disney Halloween Headbands - Order at shopDisney (Prices Vary)
Black Panther Light-Up Adaptive Costume
Black Panther Light-Up Adaptive Costume - Order at shopDisney ($49.99)
Disney Halloween Pajamas For Adults
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Halloween One-Piece Pajama for Adults - Order at shopDisney ($39.99)