The Russo Brothers Break Silence on Hercules Reboot With New Instagram Post

✖

Anthony and Joe Russo have acknowledged their involvement with the Hercules reboot in a new post on Instagram. The 1997 film is getting a live-action remake from Disney and the Russos are tabbed to produce the film. They posted a picture of Pain and Panic from Hercules and joked that it was a picture of the two brothers recently. The Internet exploded momentarily this afternoon when news dropped involving the two Avengers: Endgame directors handling the property. There were a lot of rumors leading up to this big reveal and fans were hopeful that the filmmakers would be involved in some form or fashion.

Just yesterday The Disinsider reported that the duo was rumored to be a possibility for directing the movie. That was along with Jon Favreau, who already directed two live-action Disney efforts in The Lion King and The Jungle Book. The report also singled out Jefferey Silver and Karen Gilchrist who worked on The Lion King to produce. Hercules is getting the full theatrical release treatment unlike the live-action version of Lady and the Tramp that launched last year on Disney+. It seems like the Russo Brothers will be too busy producing the film to direct it, so the mystery rolls on.

It seems like the Internet at large has Hercules fever right now. Last week saw Ariana Grande lobbying for the chance to play Megara in the upcoming film on social media. Her fans certainly seemed excited at the prospect, but nothing has been announced just yet. But, someone is going to have to rock that long ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A recent pic of me and my bro... A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Check out the synopsis for Hercules below:

"Taken from the gods as a newborn and adopted on earth, Hercules is just an awkward pillar of strength trying to fit in. What he wants most is to impress his father Zeus. When Hercules discovers Hades' sinister plot to take over Mount Olympus, he goes from zero to hero and, with the help of his pals Pegasus and Phil, discovers that real strength comes from the heart! With the voices of Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, Susan Egan, Bobcat Goldthwait, Charlton Heston, Rip Torn, and Samantha Eggar. Music by Alan Menken. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin)."

Are you pumped for the live-action version of Hercules? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.