Disney Rebooting Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for Disney+

Announced on Disney’s Q3 Earnings Call moments ago, Disney chief Bob Iger seemingly confirmed a handful of franchises would be getting a “reimagination” of sorts for their proprietary direct-to-consumer service launching this November. In layman’s terms, it appears Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be rebooted once Disney+ launches.

Toward the end of his main set of comments, Iger namedropped the three franchises saying they would be “reimagined for a new generation.”

CEO Bob Iger says Home Alone, Night at the Museum and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be “reimagined” for Disney+. Did I hear that right? — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 6, 2019

The calls just weeks ahead of D23 Expo 2019, where the new streaming platform is sure to take center stage.

In addition to the rebooted content, Disney+ will also be home to original content from both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said the studio will have an “embarrassment of riches” on the platform.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”