Disney Sparks Debate Over Body Proportions with Inner Workings Controversy

Disney being criticized for female character who promote an unrealistic body type is -- if you'll pardon the reference -- a tale as old as time (or at least as old as the company). The latest installment is bringing fans' attention to a five-year-old animated short form Walt Disney Animation Studio, originally released ahead of Moana in theaters and often (on the internet, anyway) misattributed to Pixar. The short centers on a man who has anthropomorphic organs, and finds himself struggling against them for control in a fight against his base instincts. Of course, part of the irony is that the bizarre shape of the woman he falls in love with during the course of the short is such that none of those organs would actually fit in the upper half fo her body.

This is a healthy mix of people having fun with the absurd proportions of animation, people trolling others on Twitter, and people who were genuinely frustrated by Disney's history of creating incredibly thin figures for women.

You can see a number of these conversations, ranging from the irate to the comic to the "hey, let's just think about this for a second..." below, ranging from today back to the New Year.