Disney Sparks Debate Over Body Proportions with Inner Workings Controversy
Disney being criticized for female character who promote an unrealistic body type is -- if you'll pardon the reference -- a tale as old as time (or at least as old as the company). The latest installment is bringing fans' attention to a five-year-old animated short form Walt Disney Animation Studio, originally released ahead of Moana in theaters and often (on the internet, anyway) misattributed to Pixar. The short centers on a man who has anthropomorphic organs, and finds himself struggling against them for control in a fight against his base instincts. Of course, part of the irony is that the bizarre shape of the woman he falls in love with during the course of the short is such that none of those organs would actually fit in the upper half fo her body.
This is a healthy mix of people having fun with the absurd proportions of animation, people trolling others on Twitter, and people who were genuinely frustrated by Disney's history of creating incredibly thin figures for women.
You can see a number of these conversations, ranging from the irate to the comic to the "hey, let's just think about this for a second..." below, ranging from today back to the New Year.
A question asked and answered
According to the short, she has at least two pic.twitter.com/66Q51KSjxx— Commander if the Wind Demons (@TBranin) December 31, 2020
Also: rubber bones!
Yo where tf are her elbows tho pic.twitter.com/yPzjVatkIt— sinless woerm (@courtrose15) December 31, 2020
Modeling it out
Y'all pic.twitter.com/rPkWnpst8G— ꧁༒☬B (MO)RE☬༒꧂ (@kid_vulkan) December 31, 2020
This is some serious Batman villain-style theming tbh
Why her hair shaped like her body ?— ZÁSHARY 👑 (@ZasharyMae) December 31, 2020
The princess precedent
I wouldn't call the proportions of Disney princesses realistic when most of them have heads bigger than their waists. Its just less pronounced exaggeration but its still exaggerated— Poutine on the Ritz (@melteddali) December 31, 2020
Look at the bright side
Someone just shared the pixar short "Inner Workings" with me. It was so inspiring, I now want to go through and draw ALL the pear shaped beauties in this film in 2021 pic.twitter.com/0Qlvpcp0i0— Juni Draws 🔞 Comms Closed (@Juni_Draws) December 31, 2020
In defense of Kate
Apparently, Kate from Inner Workings is named Kate. I just want you all to know that I'd simp tf outta her & that classical Pixar dump truck booty. Also, there are REAL women with similar body types. So, stop denying their existence, ya weirdos pic.twitter.com/QSx4TQooFY— 🇳🇬 LOOK, FAT, HERE'S THE DEAL🐝 (@KingTimmahB) January 12, 2021