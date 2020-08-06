Disney Stock Price Surges After Announcing Mulan for Disney+

✖

Disney stock prices have spiked after announcing Mulan for Disney+. The company’s shares experienced a 10% gain earlier today according to reporting from Variety. Disney told the press that they had surpassed 100 million subscribers on Disney+ Tuesday. That news and the Mulan announcement have buoyed the stock prices, but it remains to be seen if the increase can continue over time. Needless to say, Disney had to do something as Mulan has been pushed numerous times since the start of the summer season. Its pricing model of $30 per account will be a huge bellwether for if this practice picks up among competitors or is it back to the drawing board.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek talked about the decision to bring Mulan home for viewers along with the theatrical release. It became a matter of having to do something as the release calendar backs up with potential projects. However, the head man for the company doesn’t anticipate this kind of release for all of Disney’s movies this year. (That sound you hear is a million Black Widow fans gasping.) It remains to be seen if the MCU blockbuster will make its way to the service as well.

"We are looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there's a new business windowing model we are looking at," Chapek said. "That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering."

Check out Disney’s description of Mulan down below:

“Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

Mulan is now set for release on September 4th, both on Disney+ and wherever theaters are open.

Will you be renting Mulan on Disney+ when it releases? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.