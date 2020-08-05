Some Mulan Fans Aren't Happy About $30 Price

By Adam Barnhardt

Mulan is heading straight to Disney+. Long touted by Disney as a feature that could have a massive box office haul both stateside and in China, Mulan will now receive a limited theatrical release wherever theaters are open, all in addition to being a premium add-on for subscribers of Disney+. Beginning September 4th, Mulan will be available for $29.99 for all Disney+ subscribers — and some fans aren't having it.

While the deal makes perfect sense for a family, many people have pointed out it may not be economical for singles or couples. So many people have started discussing the price, it even became a trending topic on Twitter.

See what some Mulan fans are saying below.

No Mushu, No Cash

prevnext

Nobody Wants to See It That Bad

prevnext

Nah Fam

prevnext

No Songs

prevnext

Wylin'

prevnext

Subscription + VOD = No Thanks

prevnext

No Way

0comments

*****

Mulan is now set for release on September 4th, both on Disney+ and wherever theaters are open.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of