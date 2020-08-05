Some Mulan Fans Aren't Happy About $30 Price
Mulan is heading straight to Disney+. Long touted by Disney as a feature that could have a massive box office haul both stateside and in China, Mulan will now receive a limited theatrical release wherever theaters are open, all in addition to being a premium add-on for subscribers of Disney+. Beginning September 4th, Mulan will be available for $29.99 for all Disney+ subscribers — and some fans aren't having it.
While the deal makes perfect sense for a family, many people have pointed out it may not be economical for singles or couples. So many people have started discussing the price, it even became a trending topic on Twitter.
See what some Mulan fans are saying below.
No Mushu, No Cash
am i really expected to pay $30 to watch a version of Mulan without Mushu, Li Shang, and some raggedy a$$ witch as the bad guy... pic.twitter.com/Z27ZCU0DKz— manny | cancelled era (@sweetenermanny) August 5, 2020
Nobody Wants to See It That Bad
dont nobody wanna see mulan that bad dawg. mushu aint even in the movie— naynay (@_vshIey) August 5, 2020
Nah Fam
So they're making us pay for it while paying for the subscription? For a movie that has no music and no Mushu? Nah fam, I'm good https://t.co/1zuyeBwNKR— 𝑨𝒍𝒚𝒙 (@Wise_Ravenclaw) August 5, 2020
No Songs
I wouldn't pay $30 for a movie ticket in the theater. So im not going to pay that to see the new Mulan, especially when it doesn't have Mushu or classic songs form the animated version #DisneyPlus— Louis McAtee (@louis_mcatee) August 5, 2020
Wylin'
Disney is wylin lol I'm not paying $30 to watch Mushu-less Mulan . I'll wait for 1234 movies to drop it 😂 #DisneyMulan— Pen Affleck ✍🏾 (@Goodworkriah) August 5, 2020
Subscription + VOD = No Thanks
So @disneyplus besides the monthly subscription is gonna charge $30 for the release of Mulan 2020 without NO songs, nor Mushu pic.twitter.com/eqHIOBKKk6— RubenjayR (@RubenLee5G) August 5, 2020
No Way
bruh there is absolutely NO way I'm gonna pay 30$ for a Mulan remake that doesn't have mushu, Li Shang, or the amazing songs in it. 😔#Mulan— liliana🏞️🌳 (@swimlil2) August 5, 2020
Mulan is now set for release on September 4th, both on Disney+ and wherever theaters are open.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.