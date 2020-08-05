Some Mulan Fans Aren't Happy About $30 Price

Mulan is heading straight to Disney+. Long touted by Disney as a feature that could have a massive box office haul both stateside and in China, Mulan will now receive a limited theatrical release wherever theaters are open, all in addition to being a premium add-on for subscribers of Disney+. Beginning September 4th, Mulan will be available for $29.99 for all Disney+ subscribers — and some fans aren't having it.

While the deal makes perfect sense for a family, many people have pointed out it may not be economical for singles or couples. So many people have started discussing the price, it even became a trending topic on Twitter.

See what some Mulan fans are saying below.