Disney Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

It seems like Disney is celebrating a big milestone every other day. Whether it's a Disney Park, a popular attraction, or a popular movie, they won't let a birthday go by without marking the occasion with a new collection of Funko Pops. Today, the focus is on Peter Pan, which hit theaters in 1953. That means you'll find a Peter Pan 70th anniversary sticker on the box for a collection of Funko Pops that include Captain Hook, Wendy, Tinker Bell, Mermaid, and Peter Pan himself.

A breakdown of the Peter Pan 70th anniversary Funko Pop lineup can be found below. Pre-orders for the figures can be found here at Entertainment Earth with free shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can also find them here on Amazon.

Funko Pop Movie Poster Disney100 – Peter Pan

Funko Pop Deluxe Peter Pan 70 – Tink Trapped

Funko Pop Peter Pan 70 – Captain Hook

Funko Pop Peter Pan 70 – Peter With Flute

Funko Pop Peter Pan 70 – Wendy

Funko Pop Peter Pan – Mermaid

Funko Pop Peter Pan – Tinker Bell on Mirror

And don't forget that Disney is celebrating the biggest milestone of all this year – the 100th anniversary of the company. The Peter Pan movie poster Funko Pop appears to be part of that collection, and you can keep tabs on the rest of the Disney 100 Funko Pop releases right here. You might also want to check out the live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy, which is now available to stream on Disney+. In his ComicBook.com review, Charlie Ridely gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars, noting that it was "the best live-action adaptation of a Disney movie we've seen to date". You can read the full review here.

What is Peter Pan & Wendy about?

In Peter Pan and Wendy, Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who can fly and refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers, Michael and John, and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, Wendy encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

"I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it," David Lowery previously revealed to The Kingcast podcast. "But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like 'What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?' And they were into it. It's not 100% like that but it's sort of the ethos by which we've gone about making it....That was sort of the idea, have it be visceral, have it be grounded, it's still joyful, it's still full of exuberance and magic, so that's why I don't like to use the word 'grounded.'