Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Funko Pops Add Anakin and R2-D2 in Naboo Starfighter Exclusive

Funko recently embarked on yet another exclusive Star Wars Pop figure series in collaboration with Amazon, and they're calling it "Hyperspace Heroes". When all is said and done, there will be six Star Wars Pop Rides figures in the collection, all of which will feature a vehicle. The set started with Mando's speedy N-1 Starfighter, which includes Grogu as his co-pilot. For Star Wars Day 2023, the collection expanded with three new additions – Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter, Hera Syndulla in a X-Wing Starfighter, and Ahsoka Tano in a Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter. Those figures were followed by Luke Skywalker in a T-47 Airspeeder and now Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2 in a Naboo Starfighter. If you're counting, that's all six.

The Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Anakin Skywalker Naboo Starfighter Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon now priced at $35. The Mandalorian Obi-Wan, Ahoska Tano, Hera Syndulla, and Luke Skywalker additions are also available to order here on Amazon for the same price. You can check out more Pops from Funko's weekly Wednesday drop events right here.

Is The Mandalorian Coming Back?



A recent rumor revealed that The Mandalorian Season 4 could become a movie with executive producer Dave Filoni attached to the direct before he works on his upcoming film that was announced during Star Wars Celebration, and it has yet to be confirmed. With Disney+ and Lucasfilm not officially confirming that a fourth season of The Mandalorian is in the works, series director Rick Famuyiwa and some of the people behind-the-scenes teased that the fourth season may already be in production.

"A lot of this stuff has to be thought through, built, conceived, and prepped ... That work takes time. That work has to get done ... Jon [Favreau] has written the scripts," Famuyiwa recently confirmed. "He's excited about continuing to tell stories in the world. When and how that happens, considering everything, we'll see... I felt like this season was a nice culmination, but I'm excited about Season 4. It's certainly coming, I just don't know exactly when."

In the meantime, Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in the streaming spotlight at Disney+. A synopsis is available below.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.