Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Funko Pops Drop at Funko Fair 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We have arrived at the third and final day of Funko Fair 2023, and the drops are kicking off with a wave that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The collection includes quite a few common Pop figures alongside Pop Moments and exclusives. A breakdown of these releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ with the code that will be displayed at checkout.

On a related note, the collection of Valentine's Day 2023 Star Wars Funko Pops are available now. This year, Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, and Leia Pops come in pink with a box of heart-shaped chocolates. Each Pop also includes a sweet message written on the base. As far as we can tell, the messages read:

Kylo Ren: You're Not Alone!

BB-8: Will You BB-Mine?

Rey: You're My Rey of Hope!

Leia: (Unclear)

You can grab the collection of Valentine's Day 2023 Funko Pops here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99 each. Inside those links you'll also find Valentine's Day Star Wars Funko Pops from previous years – many with deep discounts.