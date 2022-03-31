Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Gold Mickey Mouse Castle Funko Pop Town Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Much like they did with Disneyland’s 65th anniversary, Funko and Disney recently teamed up on a collection of Pop figures that marked the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Magic Kingdom opened its doors on October 1st 1971, but the anniversary celebration will last for quite some time. Funko kicked things off with the first wave of WDW50 Pop figures back in November, and followed that up with Wave 2 in January. A Pop Town of Mickey Mouse and Cinderella’s Castle was part of this collection, including a gold version that was exclusive to Disney Parks. If you weren’t able to secure one at Disney World, you can now order it here at shopDisney for $39.99 (use code SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75 or more for free shipping). The Pop figure is especially interesting as it doesn’t actually depict Cinderella’s Castle. The product page now refers to it as Fantasyland Castle, but the packaging appears to stick with Cinderella.

Common Funko Pop figures in Walt Disney World 50th anniversary wave 2 include People Mover Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto, Philharmagic Mickey, and Captain Hook on Peter Pan Flight Ride. There are also exclusive Funko Pops and a collection of Funko Plush and Keychains to round things out. Pre-orders for the common items are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. Exclusives are marked in the list below.

WDW50 Funko Pops Wave 2:

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Captain Hook on Peter Pan Flight Ride Deluxe Pop Vehicle

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey With Space Mountain Pop Town – Amazon Exclusive (Coming Soon)

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary PhilharMagic Mickey Pop Figure



Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary PhilharMagic Mickey Pop Figure (Diamond) – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)



Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey on the People Mover Pop Figure

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Minnie on the People Mover Pop Figure

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pluto on the People Mover Pop Figure

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Stich on the People Mover Pop Figure – Funko Shop Exclusive (Coming Soon)



Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pirates of the Caribbean Dog with Keys Pop Figure (Flocked) – BoxLunch Exclusive (Coming Soon)



WDW50 Plush and Keychains Wave 2:

Magic Kingdom Castle 7-Inch Plush



Space Mountain 7-Inch Plush



Hollywood Tower Hotel 7-Inch Plush

Spaceship Earth 7-Inch Plush

Tree of Life 7-Inch Plush

Mickey Mouse Space Mountain Pocket Pop Key Chain

Peter Pan Pocket Pop Key Chain

Mickey Mouse Space Mountain Pocket Pop Key Chain (Diamond) – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)

Peter Pan Pocket Pop Key Chain – BoxLunch Exclusive (Coming Soon)



The first wave of Walt Disney World 50h anniversary Funko Pops included A Pop Town of Mickey Mouse and “Cinderella’s Castle”, Pop Rides of Mickey Mouse on the Space Mountain attraction and Goofy on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant attraction, and a Pop figure of the Pirates of the Carribbean Prison Dog with keys. Pre-orders for all of these Disney World Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. As far as exclusives are concerned, the Queen in Teacup is available here at Target now. As noted earlier, he gold Mickey Mouse with Cinderella’s Castle Funko Pop was exclusive to Disney Parks, though it is now available here at shopDisney.

Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration for Walt Disney World will last for some time – 18 months in fact. Indeed, Disney World’s 50th birthday celebration will continue on into 2023, and they have tons of events planed at at the parks. You can keep up with all of the festivities right here. If you can’t get to Orlando, shopDisney will also be offering additional merch for the 50th anniversary here.