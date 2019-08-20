Funko’s Disney: The Haunted Mansion 50th Anniversary Pop Figures Are Live

On August 9th, The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary. Not one to miss an event such as this, Funko has unveiled a series of Pop figures that celebrate this classic attraction.

The standard lineup of The Haunted Mansion Pop figures includes Madame Leota, Opera Singer, Bride and Mummy. There will also be Phineas, Ezera, and Gus Pop Keychains. You can pre-order all of these items right here with shipping slated for October – a very good month to add these to your collection. UPDATE: Funko appears to have backed out of the launch today for some reason, so you won’t be able to place your orders today via the link above. However, keep tabs on it because these Pop figures are definitely coming. UPDATE 2: It turns out that the standard Pop figures in this line aren’t being sold through the usual channels. They will be available at select retailers in the coming months. When we find out when and where they will be available (shopDisney perhaps?) we will let you know.

Funko’s The Haunted Mansion lineup also includes a whole bunch of exclusives. Look for a 10″ Ezra and a Chrome Pop 3-pack of Hitchiking Ghosts at Target in the coming months. You’ll also find a Groundskeeper Pop at BoxLunch, Harp Guy at Hot Topic, and the crown jewel glow-in the Dark madame Leota at Disney Parks.

Beyond that, you’ll find a collection of Minis at Hot Topic and Box Lunch that includes Singing Bust, the Bride, the Mummy, Madame Leota, Gus, Phineas, and Ezra. Target will also get some exclusive Minis that inclue the Singing Bust, Opera Singer, the Mummy, Madame Leota, Gus, Ezra, and Phineas.

In related news, Hot Topic recently opened up orders for their exclusive #570 Disney The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary King Triton Pop figure, which is appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can order one right here for $22.90 while supplies last. If you have an aquarium you might want to get two because, as the image above illustrates, it would look fantastic in one (though you might need to seal it in something to protect the fish).

While you’re at it, you might want to get your pre-order in for the 10-inch glow-in-the-dark Ursula Pop figure, which Hot Topic currently has on sale for 20% off. Several of the other Pops in the Little Mermaid lineup are also on sale for $9 right now, including the Ariel Sail Dress Pop figure which is exclusive to Hot Topic’s sister site BoxLunch.

