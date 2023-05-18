Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Streaming on Disney+ Has Fans Arguing Again
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are arguing about the film in general. Paul Rudd's latest adventure as Scott Lang has caused quite the stir among the MCU faithful. Critical consensus around the movie has been divided at best. But, more people are getting to see the big start to Phase 5 for themselves with the movie premiering at home. The box office numbers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania weren't what Marvel fans or prognosticators were used to. So, the comments will rage on until the end of time. Check out all the scuttle down below!
Marvel has a description for the big trip into the Quantum Realm: "In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible."
Okay, wait, hold on.— Erin Snyder (@ErinLSnyder) May 18, 2023
Quantumania is the one everyone decided was bad? Seriously? Because the movie I just watched was great. pic.twitter.com/RsTnXaAACs
I'll watch Quantumania. I wish I saw more Janet Van Dyne and less Hope Van Dyne. pic.twitter.com/TkYpvMyoMI— Quiet Council of Krakoa (@quiet_council) May 18, 2023
Me: “Quantumania wasn’t even that bad”— SupaDupaTwittaScoopa (@SDTwittaScoopa) May 14, 2023
Twitter:
pic.twitter.com/CkakPOXlci
if it ever happens, i really hope ant-man 4 brings the stakes down again. the heist feel of the first two movies is what made them so special, and i feel like quantumania was sorely lacking in that department— jake! (@amatwstature) May 18, 2023
The superhero genre is wild right now. A film called "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a collection of three nouns that would mean almost nothing in a pre-MCU Hollywood, can make close to $500 million and the response is "The industry is at a downturn."— Daniel Dockery (@dandock) May 18, 2023
Black Widow: mixed reaction
Shang Chi: “The MCU is back!”
Eternals: SUPER mixed reaction
No Way Home: “The MCU is back!”
DSitMoM: solid reaction
Love & Thunder: mixed reaction
Wakanda Forever: “The MCU is back!”
Quantumania: mixed reaction
Vol. 3: “The MCU is back!”— "F*ck A.I."- A. Writer (@RochardScott) May 13, 2023
Watched Quantumania this morning and it made me weak, it filled my bones with poison and ash
Watched the Killers of the Flower Moon trailer, my mind is clear, my heart is strong, my body hale— Din Erich McCoy (@TzarRevan) May 18, 2023
If we’re referring to Quantumania, I think people are more mad at the fact that Ant-man defeated the next Avengers level threat with ants, and that’s totally understandable. https://t.co/KAXU04CYu5— Napoleon Dynamax (@IfYouKnowYuno) May 18, 2023
Rewatching Quantumania and I still love this movie. Is it the best of the MCU? No but the way y’all talk about it is just crazy to me ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/88QCLtSSAE— Fat Thor – Black Lives Matter (@The_FatThor) May 18, 2023