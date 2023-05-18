Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Streaming on Disney+ Has Fans Arguing Again

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are arguing about the film in general. Paul Rudd's latest adventure as Scott Lang has caused quite the stir among the MCU faithful. Critical consensus around the movie has been divided at best. But, more people are getting to see the big start to Phase 5 for themselves with the movie premiering at home. The box office numbers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania weren't what Marvel fans or prognosticators were used to. So, the comments will rage on until the end of time. Check out all the scuttle down below!

Marvel has a description for the big trip into the Quantum Realm: "In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible."

Okay, wait, hold on.



Quantumania is the one everyone decided was bad? Seriously? Because the movie I just watched was great. pic.twitter.com/RsTnXaAACs — Erin Snyder (@ErinLSnyder) May 18, 2023

How did you feel about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know down in the comments!