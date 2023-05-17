Chukwudi Iwuji Explains Why the MCU's High Evolutionary Is Different From Marvel Comics (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios finally released the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and it has been revived very well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been making a killing at the box office and has already become the highest grossing film out of Phase 5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings back the main cast from the first two films as well as introduces us to some new characters like Lyla (Linda Cardellini), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). The latter of which is the film's main antagonist and definitely takes things in an interesting direction. High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is very different from his comic book counterpart, and it's fairly apparent to hardcore fans. While appearing on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji explained why the MCU's High Evolutionary had to be different from the source material.

"I don't have those conversation. I didn't even have those conversations with James before Peacemaker. I think because, again, I come back to his scripts. I had so much in the scripts and enough there. The Rocket backstory for the purposes of this movie was all we needed. Who the High Evolutionary's mother was or birth planet really doesn't matter here for me," Iwuji told us. "I really am as an actor in general, not just for this, I'm very wary of overly researching stuff. Because sometimes you get so lost in those details and they're what we then take into the room, and sometimes they block what's actually in front of you or what's on the text. And then statements like, "Oh, I don't think my character would do this," start to pop up. And you just go, 'well, why the hell not? The script says you do it. Find a way to navigate that.' Does that make sense? So, I really didn't discuss that with James. In fact, I just found out that reading an interview he did that the High Evolutionary visited Earth in the '80s. I just find out. I was like, 'Oh, that's very interesting.'"

"It wouldn't have been useful to me playing it at all because my line is just, 'I visited your planet years ago.' That's all I need. I've been there and seen it. So, no, I didn't go into those sort of discussions. Believe me, there was so much on that page that I just couldn't wait to flesh out as it was." Iwuji added.

High Evolutionary Actor Reveals Alternate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

During the same appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji reveals that the film has an alternate ending than the one we saw in theaters.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji told us. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

Chukwudi Iwuji on Who He Wants High Evolutionary to Fight Next In the MCU

Iwuji brings a new intensity into the MCU and his villain is unlike any villain we've seen before. So, of course people would want to see him again. In the same conversation with ComicBook.con's Phasse Zero podcast, Iwuji also revealed who he would want to see High Evolutionary take on next in the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Yeah, that would be really juicy. There was a line that didn't make it into the final cut of the movie. I think I'm okay to say it because you've seen the movie, but that scene where I knock Groot and Peter Quill down and I'm walking away and then they start doing their great thing with the guns," Iwuji told us. "There's a line that didn't make it where I go, 'Kill the human. Bring me the tree.' Do you know what I mean? So, I'm always interested in the other. I'm always interested in something I can learn from. So, I think the idea of a super soldier and the serums and strength and these sort of variants to humanity would've completely fascinated me. I'd have definitely gone after them, but to study, not to destroy. Well, destroy. Maybe I'd destroy them in the process. It's all for the greater good."

