Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+. 

It's been three months since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in theaters, and the time has finally come for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel to stream on Disney+. The movie also became available to watch on digital last month, but many folks with a Disney+ subscription have been waiting for the film to drop on the streaming site. Quantumania wasn't a huge success with critics, earning the second-lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any MCU film after Eternals. While the movie does have a "rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes at 47%, its audience score is a much better 83%. If you haven't gotten the chance to weigh in on the debate, your time to watch the film has finally arrived.

"Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official Instagram account for Marvel Studios shared earlier today. You can check out the post below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania VS. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the Box Office:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been in theaters for less than two weeks, but it has already managed to pass Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office. Through Friday night, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had earned just over $400 million worldwide. During it's time in theaters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made $475,826,496. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has now made $536,135,723 worldwide.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cast:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie also features the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and includes the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Bill Murray also made his franchise debut in the film, and Kathryn Newton stepped in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role. The movie also features David Dastmalchian, who played Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films. However, now he's voicing the new character, Veb. Other Ant-Man newcomers include William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Katy O'Brian as Jentorra.

Jonathan Majors Update:

According to a release from the New York Police Department, Majors was involved in a domestic incident on March 25th in which a victim was left with injuries to their head and neck. Majors has since been charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. The actor made his first court appearance earlier this month and is expected back in court on June 13th.

Currently, it is unclear if Marvel Studios plans to recast the actor, but he is expected to be seen in the upcoming second season of Loki despite not appearing in the trailer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+.