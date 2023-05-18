Marvel Announces New Daredevil Creative Team

Marvel has revealed the creative team that is taking over for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto on Daredevil. Zdarsky and Checchetto have reinvigorated Daredevil, expanding the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's mythos by finding new takes on Elektra, Wilson Fisk, The Hand, The Fist, and more. Their celebrated run on Daredevil comes to an end in August, and they will be followed by a new volume of Daredevil kicking off the following month in September, from writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Aaron Kuder. The announcement was made on Marvel's original podcast series This Week in Marvel, where host Ryan "Agent M" Penagos spoke with Chip Zdarsky and Saladin Ahmed.

The two writers spoke about their respective Daredevil runs, and Marvel has also teased how Ahmed and Kuder have some exciting adventures planned for Matt Murdock, along with pondering where Elektra fits into the new status quo, the future of Hell's Kitchen, romance, intrigue, action, and plenty of more.

"I wanted to only take this job on if I felt like I had a new, unique take on Matt and on Hell's Kitchen. And so that's at the center of this… him and his world, but it's the Marvel Universe," Ahmed said. "What I've really enjoyed in talking with other editors, other offices, is finding ways through these first couple of arcs we have planned to keep this centered on Matt, keep this centered on his people, in his world, but to bring (in a very organic and surprising fun way) some familiar Marvel figures that I think are going to blow people's mind when they pop up on the page!"

When asked what he'll miss the most about writing Daredevil, Zdarsky said, "Working with Marco, honestly, and Matt Wilson on colors. It was such a joy having those pages come in almost every day. It feels like the right time to leave. You know, when you finish the story, it's kind of when you should get off the stage. But it's my longest run on anything in comics, and it will probably end up being my longest running anything in comics because of the kind of character that you just want to hold onto for as long as you can."

Chip Zdarsky's Daredevil Run Comes to An End

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto launched a new volume of Daredevil back in February 2019, and the past three years have seen the Devil of Hell's Kitchen put through the wringer. Readers have seen Wilson Fisk's rise and fall as Mayor of New York City, an evolution in Daredevil and Elektra's relationship, the Devil's Reign event, and much more.

In March, Zdarsky shared an image of Daredevil's grey, ash-ridden mask, with the phrase, "This Is What God Has Done" found at the top. The bottom stated, "The Saga Ends August 2023." As we now know, Zdarsky and Checchetto will pass the Daredevil baton over to Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder.

You can find John Romita Jr.'s cover to Daredevil #1 above. The issue goes on sale September 13th. Marco Checcetto's cover to August's Daredevil #14, the final issue of his run with Chip Zdarsky, can be found below.