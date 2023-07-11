Disney's Hidden Gems: Top 10 Most Underrated Movies on Disney+

Some people get Disney+ for the library of hits from Pixar Animation Studios. Some sign up because they're big fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Others find their way to Disney+ because of its preschool programming or Star Wars lineup. There are a lot of great movies and shows streaming on Disney+, but a lot of them tend to get buried beneath the mountain of popular franchise fare packed into the streamer's lineup. If you spend some time digging through the list of movies on Disney+, you're going to stumble across some hidden gems. Beyond the MCU and Pixar lineups, there are some films on Disney+ that may have been forgotten by fans or overlooked since the streaming service launched. Of course, not everyone has time to search through every movie on Disney+, and that's what this list is for. Between straight-to-video sequels you never gave a chance and superhero origin stories that were lightyears ahead of their time, there are a lot of underrated films on Disney+ worth watching. In the era of streamers removing movies and TV to save on taxes, it's worth digging into some of these movies before they disappear. Below, you can check out the best underrated gems currently streaming on Disney+.

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996) (Photo: Disney) After Aladdin dominated the box office in 1992, the hit Disney animated film earned not one, but two direct-to-video sequels. The first, Aladdin: The Return of Jafar, isn't very good. It also doesn't feature Robin Williams in his iconic role as the Genie, disappointing a lot of fans whose favorite part of the original Aladdin was Williams' groundbreaking performance. Williams returned, however, for the third film in the series, Aladdin and the King of Thieves. The film also got a much better story than Return of Jafar, centering around the reuniting of Aladdin and his father, the leader of the legendary 40 Thieves. It's a great movie with a captivating villain and puts a nice bow on the tale of Aladdin and Jasmine.

The Big Green (1995) (Photo: Disney) When it comes to kids sports comedies, there's a lot of love for The Sandlot and The Mighty Ducks. The Big Green is every bit as good as both of them. The Big Green is about a young soccer team who sets out to overcome the odds and return their small town to its youth sports glory days. The film actually features multiple Sandlot alum, with Patrick Renna (Ham) taking on the lead role.

DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Map (1990) (Photo: Disney) If you've recently watched through the Indiana Jones movies, you've probably realized there aren't very many adventure movies out there that scratch the same itch as Harrison Ford's beloved franchise. I'm not here saying the DuckTales movie is the same as Indiana Jones, but it does play well as a kids version of the series. DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Map plays a lot like an Indiana Jones adventure, with Scrooge McDuck and his young nephews and niece following clues to a legendary treasure. Of course, it doesn't lose sight of what made the DuckTales series so great, giving plenty of time to the hijinks of Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Heavyweights (1995) (Photo: Disney) If you've never seen Heavyweights, I suggest you change that as soon as possible. It's one of Disney's best live-action movies from the '90s. The Mighty Ducks writer Steven Brill directed Heavyweights and co-wrote the script with comedy legend Judd Apatow. It tells the story of a group of kids at a "fat camp" who just want to enjoy their summer. Unfortunately, they once-wonderful camp is purchased by a sociopathic fitness personality whose goal is to make them miserable. That fitness nut is played by none other than Ben Stiller, and it's easy to see how his turn as Tony Perkis laid the groundwork for his Dodgeball villain White Goodman. Heavyweights was way ahead of its time in terms of body positivity, with a story all about finding a love for you who are, not what you look like.

Howard (2018) (Photo: Disney) Howard Ashman is one of the most vital figures in Disney history, having written the lyrics to the songs featured in Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid. Ashman tragically passed away just as his career was skyrocketing, and this Disney+ original documentary tells his story. If you're a fan of anything Disney related, it's worth spending 95 minutes learning a little bit more about the late Howard Ashman. Without his lyrics and Alan Menken's music, the Disney renaissance probably wouldn't have happened, and the entire entertainment industry would look different today. Howard was almost removed from Disney+ in the streamer's first real purge of content earlier this year, but there was such a substantial uproar from Disney fans about protecting Ashman's legacy that it ultimately stayed on the service.

John Carter (2012) (Photo: Disney) Finding Nemo and WALL-E director Andrew Stanton's live-action feature debut is best remembered as being a massive bomb at the box office, but the sci-fi epic has become a cult hit with movie fans in the years since. John Carter still has plenty of naysayers, but it has found itself a lot of dedicated and passionate fans over the last decade. The film stars Taylor Kitsch as a Civil War captain who gets mysteriously transported to the exotic planet of Barsoom. It's an enormous and wild sci-fi adventure with plenty of Western elements that offers something for just about everyone.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) (Photo: 20th Century Studios) We really dropped the ball by not showing up for The Kid Who Would Be King. The fantasy adventure film was Joe Cornish's first directorial effort in eight years, marking his return to the director's chair after the mesmerizing Attack the Block. That should've been enough to put butts in seats, but it wasn't. The Kid Who Would Be King delivered an abysmal performance at the box office. That doesn't mean it isn't a fantastic film. A take on Arthurian legend, The Kid Who Would Be King follows a 12-year-old named Alex who finds the mythical Excalibur. It's now up to Alex and his band of misfit friends to stop the evil Morgana from destroying life as they know it.

Pete's Dragon (2016) (Photo: Disney) The best of Disney's live-action remakes have been directed by David Lowery. Before taking on the stellar Peter Pan & Wendy, Lowery delivered the updated take on Pete's Dragon back in 2016. Despite being the lowest box office performer of Disney's modern remakes, it is considered by many to be the best of the bunch. Lowery's take on Pete's Dragon is a magical and inspiring tale about a boy who forms a bond with Elliot, a mystical creature living in the woods. Many in the world want to bring down the misunderstood beast, and it's the boy's job to stop them. Rather than simply remaking the original Pete's Dragon, Lowery completely reinvents it, while keeping the spirit of the classic film alive. He also gives this film a beating heart that can't be denied, one that will surely bring a tear or two to your eye by the time it's over.

Recess: School's Out (2001) (Photo: Disney) If you were a kid growing up in the 2000s, you probably watched Recess. The animated Disney TV series was a staple for young students everywhere a couple of decades ago, and it's big feature film is every bit as good as the show itself. Recess: School's Out had a full theatrical release back in 2001 and it was the perfect summer movie. The film follows the beloved group of kids featured in the show as they learn of a nefarious plot to cancel summer vacation. It's up to T.J. Detweiler and his friends to save summer for everyone.