Disney+ Sets December Release Date for Pixar Original Series Win or Lose

Win or Lose is next at-bat on Disney+. During Disney's annual upfronts presentation on Tuesday, Pixar Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter announced the studio's first original longform television series will hit the streaming service this December. Originally revealed at Disney+ Day 2021, the new original series stars Will Forte (Saturday Night Live, Last Man on Earth) as Coach Dan of the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team facing their biggest game yet. Each episode takes place in the week leading up to their championship game, highlighting the perspective of a different main character — players, their parents, the umpire — each reflected in a unique visual style.

"It's not so much about softball as it is a comedy about love, rivalry, and the challenges we all face in our struggles to win at life," the Monsters, Inc. and Inside Out director said in 2021 about Pixar's first-ever longform series. Michael Yates (Pixar's Sparkshort Twenty Something) and Carrie Hobson (art department, Toy Story 4) are directors on the series produced by David Lally (SparkShorts) and Docter.

Pixar has produced both theatrical and streaming shorts, most recently those collected in Disney+'s SparkShorts, the Up: Dug Days series of shorts, and the short-form series Cars on the Road. (Disney Television Animation produced Monsters at Work, the CG-animated series that serves as a sequel to Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University.)

Also out of upfronts: Disney announced release dates for Marvel Studios Original series Loki Season 2 and Echo, which will follow Secret Invasion later this year, and Lucasfilm announced the entire Indiana Jones saga will be available to stream on Disney+ starting this month. From the Star Wars galaxy, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy unveiled a new featurette from The Mandalorian spin-off series Ahsoka and debuted new footage from upcoming series Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte.

Pixar's Win or Lose is streaming December 2023 on Disney+.